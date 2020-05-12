When I formed Culpeper County 2A, a grassroots political advocacy movement in the fall of 2019, I never anticipated the multiple ways it would serve Culpeper. Formed in direct response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s threats to confiscate the arms of law-abiding citizens, we advocated our petition to the Board of Supervisors to make Culpeper a 2A constitutional county.
Our group quickly grew into something more. As the legislative assault on gun rights escalated, so too did the momentum of CC2A, which hosted a massive rally in Yowell Meadow Park in January. Held on the site where the Culpeper Minutemen first mustered in 1775, the rally was a lead-up to CC2A’s participation on the Virginia General Assembly’s Lobby Day in Richmond nine days later.
The group continues to grow and find new ways to advocate for the right to keep and bear arms, and bring the Culpeper community together at the same time. It remained active through this past winter’s legislative session, with activists meeting, planning and staying connected on social media. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, one CC2A member suggested that these latter-day minutemen and women find new ways to help the community. Initially, CC2A planned to pick up trash on county roads.
But another member, Ken West, had a bigger idea. He offered to work with me and other volunteers to form members into a militia and mobilize it to assist local authorities with logistical and other civil-support missions. Volunteers began organizing and planning and even published a video demonstrating proper use of personal protective equipment when they made deliveries.
West reached out to local charities and nonprofits to determine their needs. In the past six weeks, the Culpeper Minutemen—now a group of over 85 volunteers within CC2A—have dispatched teams to pick up and deliver groceries and medications for people at high risk of COVID-19. As needed, they act as reserves for local agencies.
Recently, the Minutemen adopted a highway, a two-mile stretch of State Route 229. They plan a group-wide muster on Saturday, May 16, to which all are welcome. Proper social-distancing protocols will be observed and volunteers will work in groups of 10 or fewer. Next week, CC2A plans to deliver hundreds of Chick-Fil-A meals to Culpeper County first responders and hospital workers.
West says he is just a middleman rallying the militia volunteers, who state law says may include all able-bodied residents of the commonwealth between ages 16 and 55. But his hard work is garnering attention. Similar 2A groups all over the commonwealth have noticed what Culpeper is doing, and they are reaching out. As always, the Minutemen are ready, willing and able to assist.
We invite anyone who feels strongly about protecting our rights under the Second Amendment to join us on May 16 for our highway cleanup. If you would like to join us and see what CC2A and militia service is all about, please contact culpepercounty2a@gmail.com.
