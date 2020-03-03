The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual summertime fundraising fair August 5-8, 2020 on the fairgrounds in the historic village, according to a recent announcement.
The 2019 fair and carnival was an outstanding success and a welcome return following a two-year absence. The weather was great, the crowds turned out in large numbers and everyone seemed to have a really nice time, the fire department reported.
Cole Shows Amusements will return for 2020, providing more than 20 thrilling rides, numerous games of fun and a wide selection of food. The Fire Department will cook up its world-famous corn dogs and French fries, and the auxiliary will also offer numerous food choices. Bingo games will be available on the fairgrounds along with the always exciting dunking booth and mechanical bull.
The Fire Department parade will kick off the fair fun, making its way down Fleetwood Heights Road at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 6. There will be live music on stage each evening of the fair.
The lawn and garden tractor pull will be held on Saturday, August 8. Cash prizes and many other other prizes will be given away on Saturday evening at the fairgrounds, 20057 Fleetwood Heights Rd. in Brandy Station.
The annual fair is a major fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department. It is free to enter the fairgrounds and there is plenty of free parking. The fire department encourages everyone to mark their calendars now for the annual summer time tradition in Brandy Station.
