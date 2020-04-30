I received a heartrending email from a former student of mine, now a doctor in an New York city hospital ICU.
She had been caring for a man suffering from Covid-19. He was trying desperately to stay alive so that he could plan a funeral for his wife, who had died two weeks prior. With the hospital quarantine in effect, no family members could be with him to comfort him in his last days or moments. He was on a ventilator. All that could be done had been done.
The family didn’t want a final “video visit” with him, having already witnessed their mother die “on-line.” After completing a grueling twelve-hour shift my friend checked in on him. Shocked to see his rapid decline, she opted not to go home, remaining instead at his bedside, speaking to him and holding his hand. He had been her patient for many weeks and she would not let him die alone.
At the moment of his death, she broke down in tears. In her email to me, she said her greatest heartache in the time of Covid-19 is watching so many people dying alone.
Sadly, the number of dead increase. I’ve attended several “virtual” funerals, held graveside services. Unable to travel or gather together, the funerals are held without mourners. We now eulogize, bury and mourn via the internet.
As of today over one million Americans have contracted the virus and millions more have had their lives touched or disrupted through sickness, job loss, or economic upheaval. Our nursing homes have been hit hardest, with little or no attention paid to infection control for patients or staff.
With the numbers of US dead surpassing 60,000 there is no sign of it slowing, and a cure and vaccine are still possibly years away.
We are now in the fourth month of the pandemic in the US, and after wasting time finger pointing and downplaying the severity of the virus, we still haven’t ramped up sufficient production of ventilators, cotton swabs for test kits or protective masks for the general workforce. There is a strong desire to get America back to work, but sadly, without making provisions for protecting the workforce.
We have recently experienced a very steep learning curve in America, having gone from a nation of unmet, insatiable wants and desires to one of unmet basic human needs.
That which was invisible is now manifestly conspicuous as if God has removed a veil from over our eyes and demands that we finally take notice of the disparity of life in America. Health care costs are high and deductibles out of reach for many.
Certainly there was food insecurity before the pandemic. Food banks were already sustaining low-wage workers and their families. The National School Lunch Program was already feeding 29 million students low-cost or free school lunches daily, prior to Covid-19.
With school over for the year, administrators have been scrambling to fill the nutrition gap by preparing and distributing thousands of “drive-up” free breakfast and lunch meals. With unemployment at an all-time high, our local food banks have been hit by a tsunami of need, and our home-bound seniors, having lost their support system due to quarantine, depend on volunteers to deliver groceries and medication.
We’re all suffering a bit from cabin fever. If you are lucky you are locked up with people you like. You might be stressed by working from home while teaching and entertaining your children, but with over half a million Americans homeless, count your blessings for the roof over your head.
This past week, there has been a push to lift restrictions on gathering at houses of worship. If you believe that God is everywhere, then trust that He is “on-line” during virtual prayer services.
Certainly, we’d all like to pray with others in community, in a manner we are used to and in which we find comfort, but sadly, we have seen the uptick in cases of Covid-19 resulting from attending those prayer services.
Please have faith that your First Amendment Rights are intact, if slightly modified. Our government isn’t restricting your ability or right to pray publicly.
Consider, instead, all those who are going to work every day, putting their lives on the line, potentially sacrificing their health to fight this virus while you sit safely at home. Think of my doctor friend, comforting her dying patient.
When you do pray, won’t you please pray for them?
