Thousands of moms, dads, grandparents, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins and family friends logged on or tuned in this weekend to watch Class of 2020 virtual commencement for Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools.
So many people tried to access the Culpeper Media Network livestream web page Friday night to celebrate EVHS graduates that the site crashed temporarily. The cable-access government station’s site was unable to accommodate such an enhanced level of interest from loved ones wanting to mark the milestone during a pandemic that cancelled in-person ceremonies.
Many others watched both virtual graduations on schedule through through Comcast or Fios cable television. The network’s website restored about midway through Friday night and the pre-taped version was shared online for viewing from the start.
In an age of digital dependence and inevitable technical difficulties, one local woman temporarily shared the view from her living room by broadcasting the EV graduation on her television on Facebook Live.
Both Culpeper Media Network presentations were professional productions that duly honored local graduates, their parents and the academic staff supporting them all along the way.
Cyclones ceremony
“Even though we are unable to gather together, we are excited to do whatever we can to honor and celebrate the graduates and their accomplishments,” Dr. Felix Addo, EVHS principal, said in his broadcast remarks, thanking the students’ many supporters. “You made an investment in their future and this day would not be possible without them.”
The EVHS class encompassed 321 graduates, including 60 entering the workforce, 16 going in the military, 132 to two-year colleges or vocational programs and 112 attending four-year colleges, according to Culpeper County Public Schools Superintendent Tony Brads. A hundred graduates earned more than 2,000 college credits during their four years at Eastern View and 17 earned associates’ degrees, he said.
“You have worked hard over many years to get to this point,” Brads said. Student accomplishments are not diminished due to the pandemic, the superintendent said, noting the Class of 2020’s perseverance would matter in the future.
Senior Jensen Armstrong said, “None of us saw this coming … The end of our story has a little plot twist,” he added, “but we shouldn’t let it take away from the amazing times we had here … Once this is all over, we will all have our chance to go places.”
Senior Sarah Hatfield, daughter of EV football coach Greg Hatfield, said she can’t remember her last day of high school. But what’s important, she said, “Is what we did have while we were there.” The student shared many sports-themed memories from her time at EV, including scoring the winning goal to win the field hockey state championships.
EVHS Senior Class President Micah Lee said the past two months of their cancelled senior years have been stressful and frustrating. Lee thanked the teachers for “continuing to give us hope” as the class saw their prom and graduation disappear.
“This was supposed to be the day we would remember and cherish for the rest of our lives,” the class president said. “It’s still special.”
The Class of 2020 has shown resilience amid the pandemic, Lee said, and that it can overcome anything: “No, we did not get a prom and yes we are having a virtual graduation, but we are all still here.”
Dr. Aldo, in his commencement speech, described graduates as steadfast and focused. Oaks grow strong in contrary winds, the school principal said, and diamonds grow under pressure.
“I will focus on what lies ahead—the possibilities,” Aldo said. “Don’t you dare give up … Graduates, you may turn your tassles.”
Eastern View’s virtual graduation ended with minutes of messages from the dedicated teachers and a final message that the Class of 2020 was the strongest ever to come out of the school.
Blue Devils ceremony
Culpeper County High School Principal Daniel Soderholm opened virtual commencement with a simple sentiment felt by many, “We can’t wait to see our graduates again in person.”
The CCHS class encompassed 270 graduates including 23 entering the workforce, 15 going in the military, 101 attending two-year colleges or vocational programs and 106 attending four-year colleges, according to Brads. Earning more than 2,000 college credits during their four years at Culpeper County were 111 graduates, 10 earned associates’ degrees and 256 earned career and technical education diploma seals, he said.
“Please use what you have learned as a base to build your future,” Brads said. “We are proud of each of you. Be well.”
Dr. Soderholm told the story of U.S. naval officer David Farragut, who received recognition for his service for the Union during the Civil War.
“Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!” the principal quoted, noting the New Orleans orphan was adopted at age 8 by a naval officer. “He had many challenges but he attacked them head-on.”
Soderholm said some students may relate with Farragut in that they also come from immigrant families and are bilingual.
“I hope you will weigh the options, look at the risks and then attack life’s challenges—go full speed ahead!” he said.
CCHS senior Kassandra Morales, who will study biology at the University of Virginia, said the most valuable lessons of her public school career were learned the last four years.
“We learned to believe in ourselves and our capabilities,” she said, and that was because the teachers and staff believed in them first.
“This year did not end how we wanted it to,” Morales added.
There was no senior trip and no senior prank. Seniors did not get to walk through the halls of their elementary schools and reminisce, she said.
“It was a difficult 12 years and three-quarters to be exact,” Morales said, “But Class of 2020—we did it!”
Senior Sumer DaMes, who is enlisting in the Navy, told her classmates, “You only fail when you don’t believe in yourself enough to make an attempt.”
Life presents many obstacles, she added: “We will fall time and time again.”
Prosperity is not guaranteed, DaMes said. But the possibility of success is present for every individual, she noted.
Senior Kassee Sutherland, who is attending James Madison University, started her remarks at virtual graduation, “Wow, we got through that whirlwind!”
There were times when students felt like they knew what they were doing and times when they felt lost, she said. It is up to each person to determine if past struggles will continue to affect them, DaMes said, encouraging the CCHS Class of 2020 to work harder and lift up others.
“Our lives can be filled with self-love,” she said, further reflecting on recent months. “Yes, the coronavirus put life on hold. Now we are going to be bold, and we are the class that can overcome anything.”
