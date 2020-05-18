Class of 2020, school faculty get free car washes
White Horse Auto Wash, including the Culpeper location on James Madison Highway, is offering free services on Tuesday, May 19 to all members of the Class of 2020 and all school employees.
Students and faculty will receive an exterior wash, interior cleaning and disinfecting spray services, according to a company news release.
“White Horse is always committed to giving back to the communities we service,” said District Manager Garrett Giles. “Congratulations to the Class of 2020 and a big thanks to the school employees that make it all happen.”
To redeem the free wash package, show a student or faculty ID. White Horse will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The offer also applies at White Horse locations in Charlottesville, Warrenton and Woodbridge.
—Staff Report
