Churches and civic groups, county governments and schools are changing their operations—or shutting them down altogether—in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Episcopalian churches throughout Virginia will not gather for worship through March 25, and parishioners at Catholic churches no longer will drink from the same chalice during communion. The Catholic Diocese of Arlington also has decreed that members who are over 60—the most vulnerable to the virus—have been granted dispensation to miss Sunday mass until further notice.
“This is certainly something new we are all experiencing,” said the Rev. Joseph H. Hensley Jr., rector of St. George’s Episcopal Church in downtown Fredericksburg. “We are cautious, not out of fear, but in recognition that we are all connected.”
Schools in Culpeper County were already scheduled to be closed Friday, but the workday will be used to discuss the pandemnic rather than the previously planned agenda. Orange and Madison counties have closed schools Monday for the same purpose. Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties have announced schedule adjustments to discuss emergency procedures as well.
Even with the announcements, public-health officials stressed that people should remain calm.
“We cannot emphasize enough that the risk to the general public is still considered low” by the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control, stated Fredericksburg Deputy Fire Chief Mike Jones.
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health stopped short of calling for widespread cancellations, saying there’s not a “one-size-fits-all” approach for determining if events such as sports tournaments, concerts, festivals, graduations or business conferences should be rescheduled.
It’s believed the area does not have “ongoing, sustained transmission of the disease,” said Dr. Brooke Rossheim, director of the Rappahannock Area Health District.
“I understand the concern about holding large gatherings, and that people may be reluctant to attend them,” he said. “If event organizers wish to cancel events because of concern about coronavirus spread, I understand and respect that.”
That policy may change in light of Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Thursday, declaring a state of emergency in Virginia. He urged localities and nonprofits to limit large public events, effective immediately, and that localities coordinate with their local health departments to make decisions by 5 p.m. Friday in time for the weekend.
Many local events already have been canceled, and those who plan to attend functions should call ahead or check social media.
Micah Ecumenical Ministries is suspending community meals for the homeless in area churches from March 16 “until further notice,” director Meghann Cotter stated in a letter. Churches that had been hosting dinners and breakfasts are asked to bring items to Micah’s Hospitality Center at 1013 Princess Anne St., where the food will be served instead.
“This is a solution we are offering specifically for our literally homeless, not the broader group that may access the community meals,” Cotter wrote in her letter. “We will provide a sign to the host churches explaining the change and encouraging those not currently on the street to seek other options.”
Even though its Wild & Scenic Film Festival, which had been set for March 22, is one of the Friends of the Rappahannock’s top three annual fundraisers, organizers canceled this year’s event and said rescheduling isn’t possible. FOR also rescheduled its Oyster Roast Party and annual benefit concert with Hazel Run for Nov. 14.
Meanwhile, local first responders have been gearing up for the crisis by stocking up on masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, said Caroline County Fire-EMS Chief Jason Loftus. Emergency workers are screening patients transported to nearby hospitals and making sure patients wear masks.
Fredericksburg first responders are doing the same and making sure that any parts of uniforms that are exposed are laundered back at the station, Jones said. Each vehicle also is being decontaminated with products known to kill the standard coronaviruses.
He said the city’s public facilities department is using a two-step approach for cleaning all touchable surfaces in restrooms, on door handles, hand railings and light switches. The first step is cleaning surfaces with CDC-approved products that may contain bleach. The second step is spraying surfaces with CDC-approved disinfectant products, then wiping all surfaces dry.
