Culpeper Presbyterian Church
During this unprecedented time, Culpeper Presbyterian Church is meeting for Sunday School via Zoom. To be added to Zoom invites for the various classes or for information, contact Katherine Ayers at culpeperkatherine@gmail.com.
Here is the Sunday Schedule: 8:45 a.m.—Footsteps led by Roy Walker; 9:30 a.m.—Worship—on the Church You Tube channel—culpresby videos; 10:30 a.m.—Elementary Grades K—5—led by Janice Mayhugh and Katherine Ayers; 11:00 a.m.—Faith and Fellowship led by Gregg Harpine and Tripp Butler; Noon- Jr High—led by Ashton Harpine and also at noon—Sr. High by Katherine Ayers.
Jami Smith to lead online worship
Christian recording artist Jami Smith will lead online worship at 10 a.m. this Sunday, May 3 on Facebook Live at the Culpeper Baptist Church page. She will sing favorite hymns and a song she wrote with her brother, “No One Gets Left Out.”
Culpeper Baptist Church
Culpeper County Baptist Church is hosting various weekly meetings on Zoom so congregants and the community can stay together.
Here is the list of the Zoom meetings: Ruth Class at 2 p.m. on Sundays; Prayer Group at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and at 3 p.m. Fridays; Youth Group meets at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays; 20-Something Group at 7 p.m. on Thursdays; Grief Share at 5 p.m. on Sundays and Stephen Minister Training at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The church also hosts Sunday worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.
Reformation Lutheran Church
The Rev. Brad Hales, pastor at Reformation Lutheran of Culpeper, hosts a fellowship and Bible study at 10 a.m. every Friday on Zoom.
Enjoy fellowship time with your church family, followed by group learning. To participate, call 1 253 215 8782 ; Meeting ID: 242 049 3630. For information, contact Pastor Hales at 540/270-1026.
Hales is also conducting weekly services on Facebook Live at the church’s page at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. For information, contact 540/270-1026.
Hebron Lutheran Church
Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison County will remain physically closed until May 17. Prayers on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. will be offered on Zoom. See hebronlutheranva.com for information
Culpeper United Methodist Church
Culpeper United Methodist Church is live streaming services at 10 a.m. Sundays at culpeperumc.org. All in-person services and events are cancelled through June 13.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
The pastor at St Luke Lutheran Church is hosting Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook.
Beulah Baptist Church
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Gospel of Mark. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Culpeper Church of Christ
The Culpeper Church of Christ is now livestreaming its services online. Sermons will be given at at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
Mountain View Community Church
The sermon topic for this Sunday, May 3, is “Ephesians—From Death to Life: The Payer.” The service will be offered at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the church’s website, mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
