Church RevivalCrooked Run Baptist will host a nightly revival at 7 p.m. June 26-27 and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 28 at the church, 7351 James Madison Highway in Rapidan.
Pastor Roger Browning will be the speaker with special music by Zion Song and Tommy Wood.
Culpeper Presbyterian reopeningCulpeper Presbyterian will host in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings in the sanctuary, starting June 21. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival.
Zoom Sunday School will resume July 5 with Elementary, Jr./Sr. High, and adult classes. For help accessing Sunday School, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church onlineSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church hosts Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. each Sunday on Vimeo, 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for Centering Prayer Group and Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Send an email address to the church at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net to receive links and invitations to our services and groups. All email addresses will remain confidential.
For information, see www.ststephensculpeper.net, St. Stephen’s on Facebook or contact 540/825-8786
VBS in a BoxNew Salem Baptist Church of Culpeper is hosting “VBS in a Box” June 22-26 for youth through fifth grade.
The church is assembling and will deliver boxes filled with VBS crafts, games, activities, a Bible lesson and snacks children can enjoy at home with their families. The theme is from the Old Testament Book of Psalms 46:1: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” For information or to participate, contact Pastor Mike Dodson at 540/825-6614 or 540/718-9675.
Drive-In Church at Culpeper CommunityCulpeper Community Church of God is holding drive-in church at 11 a.m. on Sundays in the parking lot at located at 11617 Sperryville Pike. Stay comfortable in your car and listen to Pastor Dan Edwards share the word of God.
Unity Baptist ChurchUnity Baptist Church will be holding Facebook live services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday at its page, ubcva.culpeper.
All are welcome to logon for an uplifting service giving all honor to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Come experience the blessings God has given. The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper. Guests are welcome to drop by though there is a limit on churchgoers per order of the governor at this time.
The Rev. Leonard Morton Jr. is Senior Pastor with assistant pastors, Dr. Uzziah Harris, Minister Nelson Page and Minister Marcus Ellerbe.
Drive-In ChurchReformation Lutheran of Culpeper is hosting Drive-In Church in its parking lot at 6 p.m. on Saturdays and at 8 a.m. on Sundays. The church is also still hosting online worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays and Bible Study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, both on Facebook Live.
For information, contact 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org
St. Luke LutheranThe Rev. Jessica Darty, pastor at St Luke Lutheran Church in Culpeper, continues to host Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook.
The church is also now offering Thursday live prayer service on Google Hangout. In addition, Pastor Darty is offering drive-thru Communion at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays at least through June. She said the church would revisit opening its building in June, but the building remains closed for now.
Beulah Baptist ChurchBeulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville, continues to not gather at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver a message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Jeffersonton Baptist ChurchWednesday Night Bible Study is held at 7 p.m. at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton, Culepeper County. Services are also available online. See details at Jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org
Culpeper Church of ChristThe Culpeper Church of Christ is livestreaming services online. Sermons will be given at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
Mountain View CommunityMountain View Community Church is meeting in person. Services will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. during a watch party in the worship center, student center or outside at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
The sermon topic for this Sunday, June 21, is “Ephesians -From Death to Life: The Mystery Explained.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.