Back to School Jam cancelled
An annual school supply giveaway for local children, this year’s Back to School Jam sponsored by Antioch Baptist Church of Culpeper has been cancelled due to the global pandemic.
At the 2018 Jam held in late July, more than 400 bags of supplies were handed out to anyone showed up for the distribution, held at Antioch neighbor, Culpeper Baptist Church.
Elementary students received crayons, glue, pencils and notebooks while secondary pupils got binders, folders, notebooks, pens and pencils.
Psalm Reflections
The Daughters of the King Lectio Divina group of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper is hosting a weekly time of reflection, meditation and prayer of selected Psalms.
Zoom meetings will be held at 7 p.m. each Tuesday July 14—August 25. Contact the church office to receive a Zoom invitation at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. For information, see ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook.
Share prayer requests
Do you, a loved one, friend, neighbor or co-worker have a need for prayer?
Please send your request to: officeasst@culpeperlutherans.org or leave a prayer request by voicemail at 540/825-1376.
Each Wednesday the members of Reformation Lutheran Church’s Prayer Ministry will be praying for each need submitted.
Antioch Baptist in-person services
Antioch Baptist has resumed in-person services at 11 a.m. Sundays at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
Sunday morning services will continue via teleconference as well. Sunday School will remain by teleconference only every Sunday at 9:30 am.
Guest preachers for the month will be Minister Lee R. Banks on July 12 and Minister Tammy Smith on July 19 and July 26.
Culpeper Presbyterian meeting in person
Culpeper Presbyterian is holding in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival. The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
The Zoom Sunday School schedule is: 11:15 a.m. Adults; Noon elementary students and 12:30 p.m. Youth Sunday School. At 7 p.m. Thursdays, the Soul Sisters meet on Zoom. For information, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal online
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is now hosting online Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m., Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. each Sunday on Vimeo, 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for Centering Prayer Group and Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Send an email address to the church at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net to receive links and invitations to our services and groups. All email addresses will remain confidential. For information, see www.ststephensculpeper.net, St. Stephen’s on Facebook or contact 540/825-8786.
Drive-In Church at Culpeper Community
Culpeper Community Church of God is holding drive-in church at 11 a.m. on Sundays in the parking lot at located at 11617 Sperryville Pike. Stay comfortable in your car and listen to Pastor Dan Edwards share the word of God.
Unity Baptist Church
Unity Baptist Church will be holding Facebook live services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday at its page, ubcva.culpeper.
All are welcome to logon for an uplifting service giving all honor to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Come experience the blessings God has given. The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper. Guests are welcome to drop by though there is a limit on churchgoers per order of the governor. The Rev. Leonard Morton Jr. is Senior Pastor with assistant pastors, Dr. Uzziah Harris, Minister Nelson Page and Minister Marcus Ellerbe.
Worship options
Culpeper Baptist Church will host a watch party at 10 a.m. this Sunday in the ground floor worship center, 318 S. West St. of the livestream from the sanctuary. An in-person service will also be held at 11:15 a.m. in the sanctuary.
St. Luke Lutheran
The Rev. Jessica Darty, pastor at St Luke Lutheran Church in Culpeper, continues to host Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook. The church is also now offering Thursday live prayer service on Google Hangout. In addition, a drive-thru Communion is held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.
Beulah Baptist Church
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver a message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church
Wednesday Night Bible Study is held at 7 p.m. at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton, Culepeper County. Services are also available online. See details at Jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org
Culpeper Church of Christ
The Culpeper Church of Christ is livestreaming services online. Sermons will be given at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
Mountain View Community
Mountain View Community Church is meeting in person. Services are being held held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. during a watch party in the worship center, student center or outside at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
The sermon topic for this Sunday, July 12, is “Ephesians -From Death to Life: The New Creation Demonstrated.”
