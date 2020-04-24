Excerpt from Sermon Series on ‘Hope’
The Rev. Pastor Kenneth Pitts, pastor at Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper released the following excerpt from a sermon series about, The hope that connects us to God:
“My brothers and sisters, God allows physical sickness because it can lead to spiritual healing. Through suffering we learn to have compassion for others; through catastrophes we learn to help each other and depend on each other. We are living in some troubled times. People are losing their jobs, their homes, their cars. They can’t even buy food for their families.
“The stock market has fallen. Our country’s future is uncertain. We are experiencing natural catastrophes such as fires, hurricanes, earthquakes and recently we just had tornados in several states. But most of all people are losing their lives.
“That’s why we need to put our hope in the One that connects us to God. I’m talking about Jesus. He don’t just give us hope; He is our hope. He don’t just show us the way; for He is the Way. Your circumstances might change; your family and friends may change on you; but Jesus never changes. He is the same yesterday, today and forever.
“So, I came today to let you know that the hope that connects us to God is Jesus. You see, an anchor preserves a ship when the waves and the wind blow and beats against it, but if the anchor holds, the ship is safe, and there is no danger. When the trials and tribulations of life come upon us, as Christian’s our minds are calm, firm, and secure in Jesus, who is our hope that connects us to God.”
Beulah Baptist Church
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Gospel of Mark. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Reformation Lutheran Church
The Rev. Brad Hales, pastor at Reformation Lutheran Church, is holding a weekly meeting at 10 a.m. Fridays on Zoom. Partake in prayer, devotion and community support virtually with other church members.
Hales is also conducting weekly services on Facebook Live at the church’s page at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays at 10 a.m.
Culpeper Church of Christ
Like many other local churches, the Culpeper Church of Christ is now livestreaming its services online. Sermons will be given at at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
Mountain View Community Church
The sermon topic for this Sunday, April 26, is “Ephesians—From Death to Life: The Planenr.” The service will be offered at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the church’s website, mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc.
Hebron Lutheran Church
Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison County will remain physically closed until May 17. Prayers on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. will be offered on Zoom. See hebronlutheranva.com for information.
Culpeper United Methodist Church
Culpeper United Methodist Church is live streaming services at 10 a.m. Sundays at culpeperumc.org. All in-person services and events are cancelled through June 13.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
The pastor at St Luke Lutheran Church is hosting Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook.
Culpeper Baptist Church
Culpeper Baptist is streaming Sunday services online at its Facebook page and on YouTube at 10 a.m. All in-person events in the church are cancelled.
Pope on 50th Earth Day: ‘We stand on holy ground’
His Holiness Pope Francis celebrated the 50th Anniversary Earth Day on Wednesday with a message to the global community of hope for the planet.
By failing to care for “our garden-home”—the earth—and our brothers and sisters, the Pope said, we have sinned against the earth, against our neighbors, and ultimately against the Creator, according to Vatican News.
“Hence, we need to look at our common home, the earth, in a new way, in order to restore a harmonious relationship with the earth and with the rest of humanity,” the Pope said.
The Pope called on all to renew their sense of sacred respect for the earth, saying “is not just our home but also God’s home,” and that ‘we stand on holy ground’,” according to Vatican News.
World-renowned musical artists Zucchero “Sugar” Fornaciari and U2’s Bono sang “CANTA LA VITA” adapted from Bono’s, “Let Your Love Be Known,” to Pope Francis as part of the Earth Day celebration. The performance took place in front of Rome’s Colosseum. The final part of the song merged the voices of both artists, to launch a worldwide message of union.
“This celebration of Earth Day by Pope Francis is one that we know will galvanize the world to support our planet,” said Kathleen Rogers, President of Earth Day. “We are so moved by Zucchero and Bono’s musical collaboration and we know everyone around the globe will be united and touched by this emotional song.”
