Sermon excerpt: The Lord is our Shepherd
The Rev. Brad Hales, pastor at Reformation Lutheran Church of Culpeper, recently shared an excerpt from a sermon he gave while leading a church in upstate New York. It comes from Psalm 23.
“I had a sheep farmer in my congregation named Bob. As I visited Bob, I would frequently find him out with his animals. After observing Bob with his sheep, I learned a couple of things,” Hales said. “First, Bob had specific names for all of his stock. Secondly, the sheep always seemed to know and respond to Bob’s voice.
“This sense of the sheep knowing the shepherd and his voice is what we see in this week’s Gospel reading from John. We are told in this reading and in Psalm 23 that the Lord is our shepherd, that Jesus is the gate, the promise of eternal life for his flock.
“It’s only through the ‘Good Shepherd,’ who leads us, guides us, and tends us, that we are saved. Even though the thief, the Devil, will try to break our relationship with Christ, he will not succeed. Because we have a Shepherd who fights for, and protects his flock. Jesus is the “Good Shepherd” and our door to everlasting life!” preached Hales
Thursday Zoom Bible Study & Fellowship
Reformation Lutheran Church is now hosting Thursday morning Bible Study at 11 a.m. on Zoom with Pastor Brad. The series will focus on “Vocational Discipleship: Renewal for the Individual and Church.” A study guide is available on the church web site.
The church is also hosting Thursday Night Zoom Fellowship Hour with pastor and friends from 7 to 9 p.m. as well as Friday morning Bible study at 10 a.m. based on 1 Peter. Wednesday Night Zoom Youth Group for grades 7-12 takes place at 8:30 p.m.
For Zoom info, contact the church at 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org
Culpeper Presbyterian Church
During this unprecedented time, Culpeper Presbyterian Church is meeting for Sunday School via Zoom. To be added to the Zoom invite for a particular class for information, contact Katherine Ayers at culpeperkatherine@gmail.com. Zoom invites will be emailed close to the class time.
Sunday Schedule: 8:45 a.m.—Footsteps led by Roy Walker; 9:30 a.m.—Worship—on the Church You Tube channel—culpresby videos; 10:30 a.m.—Elementary Grades K—5—led by Janice Mayhugh and Katherine Ayers; 11:00 a.m.—Faith and Fellowship led by Gregg Harpine and Tripp Butler; Noon- Jr High—led by Ashton Harpine and also at noon—Sr. High—led by Katherine Ayers.
Manna Ministry to resume free lunch – with curbside pickup
The Manna Ministry Board is excited about re-opening its free lunch distribution from the Culpeper Presbyterian Church fellowship hall at 215 S. Main St. The plan is to open once a week on Wednesdays, beginning May 13, according to a church announcement.
A bag lunch will be provided and distributed curb side while adhering to social distancing.
To prepare for opening, Manna Ministry is seeking donations of for masks to distribute to guests and cookie bakers. Drop masks in the church office and those interested in baking cookies should contact Betsy Smith. KK Printers in Brandy Station is providing elastic for people making masks to donate.
Community livestream service
A Livestream Worship Service is held at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Pastors, choirs, and others from Culpeper area churches and the community participate at https://culpeperbaptist.org/watch-live
Church services and activities
In compliance with state and Presbytery guidelines, gatherings of 10 or more at Culpeper Presbyterian are suspended until June 10, unless the current “stay at home” order is rescinded earlier by the governor, according to a church annoucement.
Therefore, there will be no gatherings for worship services through June 10. The Session and committees will continue to function, handling all necessary business; they will be using email for discussion, or, when necessary, gatherings under 10 in number.
Culpeper Baptist Zoom meetings
Culpeper County Baptist Church is hosting various weekly meetings on Zoom so congregants and the community can stay together.
Here is the list of the Zoom meetings: Ruth Class at 2 p.m. on Sundays; Prayer Group at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and at 3 p.m. Fridays; Youth Group meets at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays; 20-Something Group at 7 p.m. on Thursdays; Grief Share at 5 p.m. on Sundays and Stephen Minister Training at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The church also hosts Sunday worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.
Hebron Lutheran Church
Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison County will remain physically closed until May 17. Prayers on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. will be offered on Zoom. See hebronlutheranva.com for information
Culpeper United Methodist Church
Culpeper United Methodist Church is live streaming services at 10 a.m. Sundays at culpeperumc.org. All in-person services and events are cancelled through June 13.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
The pastor at St Luke Lutheran Church is hosting Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook.
A Mother’s Day message
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver a Mother’s day message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Culpeper Church of Christ
The Culpeper Church of Christ is livestreaming services online. Sermons will be given at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
Mountain View Community Church
The sermon topic for this Sunday, May 10, is “Ephesians—From Death to Life: The Protector.” The service will be offered at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the church’s website, mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
