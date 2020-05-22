Wayland women collecting items today for SAFE supply drive
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Women’s Auxiliary is sponsoring, in partnership with Services to Abused Families, the collection of travel/sample size toiletry items such as toothpaste/brushes, soap, shower gel, powder, hand sanitizer, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and deodorant.
All items must be small and able to fit four to six toiletries in a half-gallon or gallon size plastic freezer bag. Donations can be dropped off or given in a drive-thru 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, May 22 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.
Since stay at home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rise of domestic violence incidents across the country, including in local communities. To support people who have to leave home in crisis, these items will be a blessing in a difficult time.
United for Culpeper Food Drive
Items donated to the United for Culpeper Food Drive will be distributed this Saturday, May 23 to an estimated 150 local families in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19.
Culpeper Baptist Church is one of the drop-off spots for contributions of nonperishables, dry goods, canned food, and unopened hygiene products.
Donated items will be taken to Culpeper United Methodist Church for distribution this weekend. Other drop-off locations are Latin Tax in Chesterfield, Tipicos Dona Juanita in Manassas, Dona Tere Restaurant in Woodbridge and Fredericksburg.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church
Wednesday Night Bible Study is held at 7 p.m. at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton, Culepeper County. Services are also available online. See details at Jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org
Unity Baptist Church
Unity Baptist Church will be holding Facebook live services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday at ubcva.culpeper.
All are welcome to logon for an uplifting service giving all honor to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Come experience the blessings God has given. The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper.
Guests are welcome to drop by though there is a limit on churchgoers per order of the governor at this time. The Rev. Leonard Morton Jr. is Senior Pastor with assistant pastors, Dr. Uzziah Harris, Minister Nelson Page and Minister Marcus Ellerbe.
Bible Study & Online Worship
Reformation Lutheran Church, in addition to Drive-In Church, on Saturday and Sunday is still hosting online worship at 10 a.m. on Sundays and Bible Study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, both on Facebook Live.
For information, contact 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org
Culpeper Presbyterian Church
During this unprecedented time, Culpeper Presbyterian Church continues to meet for Sunday School via Zoom. To be added to the Zoom invite for a particular class for information, contact Katherine Ayers at culpeperkatherine@gmail.com. Zoom invites will be emailed close to the class time.
Here is the Sunday Schedule: 8:45 a.m.—Footsteps led by Roy Walker; 9:30 a.m.—Worship—on the Church You Tube channel—culpresby videos; 10:30 a.m.—Elementary Grades K—5—led by Janice Mayhugh and Katherine Ayers; 11:00 a.m.—Faith and Fellowship led by Gregg Harpine and Tripp Butler; Noon- Jr High—led by Ashton Harpine and also at noon—Sr. High—led by Katherine Ayers.
No in-person worship will be held at Culpeper Presbyterian until June 10, at the earliest, according to a church announcement. The church’s Manna Ministry has resumed and is distributing bagged lunches Wednesdays outside the fellowship hall next to the church on South Main Street.
Community livestream service
A Livestream Worship Service is held at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Pastors, choirs, and others from Culpeper area churches and the community participate at https://culpeperbaptist.org/watch-live
Culpeper Baptist Zoom meetings
Culpeper County Baptist Church is hosting various weekly meetings on Zoom so congregants and the community can stay together.
Here is the list of the Zoom meetings: Ruth Class at 2 p.m. on Sundays; Prayer Group at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and at 3 p.m. Fridays; Youth Group meets at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays; 20-Something Group at 7 p.m. on Thursdays; Grief Share at 5 p.m. on Sundays and Stephen Minister Training at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The church also hosts Sunday worship at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live.
Culpeper United Methodist Church
Culpeper United Methodist Church is live streaming services at 10 a.m. Sundays at culpeperumc.org. All in-person services and events are cancelled through June 13.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
The pastor at St Luke Lutheran Church is hosting Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook.
Beulah Baptist Church
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver a message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Culpeper Church of Christ
The Culpeper Church of Christ is livestreaming services online. Sermons will be given at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
Mountain View Community Church
The sermon topic for this Sunday, May 24, is “Ephesians—From Death to Life: The Construction Material.” The service will be offered at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the church’s website, mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc
