Celebrating America 2020 virtual concert
Culpeper Baptist Church will present a virtual version this year of its patriotic concert celebrating Independence Day.
The Land of the Free, Home of the Brave Concert will livestream at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4 at Culpeper Baptist on YouTube, Facebook or click “watch live” at www.culpeperbaptist.org
Dr. Randall Sheets and Dr. Chuck Seipp will provide the live patriotic music. The presentation will also pull from previous “Celebrate America” concerts the past two years that brought together more 100 musicians from 13 churches along with Windmore’s Piedmont Community Band.
Sheets is ceremonial organist for Arlington National Cemetery and the organist/choir director at Culpeper Baptist Church. Seipp is a Sergeant Major (retired) from The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own.”
This duo’s reputation for excellence has grown during the past four seasons as they have produced three recordings and performed more than 50 concerts in 20 states including Washington National Cathedral, The Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land and West Point Cadet Chapel.
Antioch Baptist to resume services in July
Antioch Baptist will resume in-person services at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 5 at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. Sunday morning services will continue via teleconference as well. Sunday School will remain by teleconference only every Sunday at 9:30 am.
Guest preachers for the month will be Minister Lee R. Banks on July 5 and July 12 and Minister Tammy Smith on July 19 and July 26.
Church Revival this weekend
Crooked Run Baptist will host a nightly revival this weekend at 7 p.m. on June 26-27 and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 28 at the church, 7351 James Madison Highway in Rapidan.
Pastor Roger Browning will be the speaker with special music by Zion Song and Tommy Wood.
Culpeper Presbyterian Sunday service
Culpeper Presbyterian is hosting in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday mornings in the church sanctuary, 215 S. Main St.
The service will be livestreamed on its YouTube channel, culpresbyvideos.
Churchgoers are asked to please wear masks and allow the elders to seat them upon arrival.
Zoom Sunday School will resume July 5 with Elementary, Jr./Sr. High, and adult classes. For assistance in accessing Sunday School, contact 540/825-8616 or church@culpeperpresbyterian.org.
In-person service Sunday in worship center, with guidelines
Culpeper Baptist will meet in person at 9 a.m. this Sunday, June 28 in the ground floor worship center at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendance will be limited to 50 people and registration is required at the church web site or office phone. The 10 a.m. livestream service will continue for the foreseeable future.
For the in-person Sunday service, lasting 35-40 minutes, congregants will be scheduled to arrive at a certain time and families who live together will sit together. Available restrooms will be restricted to two in the worship center and a unisex bathroom behind the sanctuary.
Six-feet physical distancing will be observed and attendees must wear face coverings. There will be no congregational singing, printed prayer list or bulletins. There will be no childcare during the service. Other than the sanctuary and the worship center – the rest of the building will be blocked off.
Vulnerable people should continue to stay home and watch the live stream, according to church leaders. Vulnerable people is defined by CDC as people 65 years and older; people who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions.
To contain spread of COVID-19, Culpeper Baptist leaders have removed Bibles, hymnals, offering envelopes and pew cushions from sanctuary pews and installed additional hand sanitizer stations at entrances.
Signs in English and Spanish are also posted stating no one will be admitted to the building that has a fever, symptoms or known exposure to coronavirus in the past two weeks. A thorough cleaning and disinfection is conducted prior to and following any service.
If your small group or Sunday School class would like to meet in the church building, please contact the church office. These gatherings will have to be in the worship center or courtyard. The Culpeper Baptist Leadership Council is working on outside options to gather people for worship, music, prayer and other opportunities, according to a recent church announcement.
St. Stephen’s Episcopal online
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church hosts Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. each Sunday on Vimeo, 11 a.m. on Wednesdays for Centering Prayer Group and Noonday Prayer on Zoom.
Send an email address to the church at ssec@ststephensculpeper.net to receive links and invitations to our services and groups. All email addresses will remain confidential. For information, see www.ststephensculpeper.net, St. Stephen’s on Facebook or contact 540/825-8786.
Final day: VBS in a Box
New Salem Baptist Church of Culpeper presents its final day of “VBS in a Box” today, June 26 for youth through fifth grade.
The church has been delivering boxes filled with VBS crafts, games, activities, a Bible lesson and snacks children can enjoy at home with their families. The theme is from Psalms 46:1: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble”. For information or to participate, contact Pastor Mike Dodson at 540/825-6614 or 540/718-9675.
Drive-In Church at Culpeper Community
Culpeper Community Church of God is holding drive-in church at 11 a.m. on Sundays in the parking lot at located at 11617 Sperryville Pike. Stay comfortable in your car and listen to Pastor Dan Edwards share the word of God.
Unity Baptist Church
Unity Baptist Church is holding Facebook live services at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday at its page, ubcva.culpeper.
All are welcome to logon for an uplifting service giving all honor to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Come experience the blessings God has given. The church is located at 128 W. Culpeper St. in downtown Culpeper. Guests are welcome to drop while following state restrictions during the pandemic.
The Rev. Leonard Morton Jr. is Senior Pastor with assistant pastors, Dr. Uzziah Harris, Minister Nelson Page and Minister Marcus Ellerbe.
In-person worship continues
Reformation Lutheran will host in-person services at 6 p.m. this Saturday, June 27 and at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 28 at the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The church is also still hosting online worship at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live.
Reservations are due by noon today to attend in-person services at socialmedia@culpeperlutherans.org. Include name, number of people in party and cell number. Church attendees will be asked to complete a health form: (https://bit.ly/2Z848CM).
For information, contact 540/825-1376 or info@culpeperlutherans.org
Drive-thru Communion
The Rev. Jessica Darty, pastor at St Luke Lutheran Church in Culpeper, continues to host Sunday worship services at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook.
The church is also now offering Thursday live prayer service on Google Hangout. In addition, Pastor Darty is offering drive-thru Communion at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays at least through June. She said the church would revisit opening its building, but the building remains closed for now.
Sermon “From Death to Life: The Mystery Defined”
Mountain View Community Church has resumed meeting in person.
Services are being held held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. during a watch party in the worship center, student center or outside the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. Registration is required at https://mountainview.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
Or join online services at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc. The sermon topic for this Sunday, June 28, is “Ephesians -From Death to Life: The Mystery Defined.”
Church on Zoom
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location due to pandemic.
Pastor Kenneth Pitts will host Wednesday Night Bible study at 7:00 p.m., studying the Book of Leviticus. Call 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Sunday online worship service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Pitts will deliver a message. Use assigned conference call number or to participate by Zoom call 540/937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com to obtain the meeting number.
Jeffersonton Baptist Church
Wednesday Night Bible Study is held at 7 p.m. at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton, Culepeper County. Services are also available online. See details at Jeffersontonbaptistchurch.org
Culpeper Church of Christ
The Culpeper Church of Christ is livestreaming services online. Sermons will be given at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church live streams services at culpeperchurchofchrist.org and on YouTube.
