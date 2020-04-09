Hebron Lutheran Church
Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison County will remain physically closed until May 17, according to the church’s website.
Prayers on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. will be offered together digitally via Zoom. Visit the church’s website for further details, hebronlutheranva.com.
Culpeper United Methodist Church
Culpeper United Methodist Church will be live streaming Easter services Sunday at 10 a.m. Those who wish to connect may visit the church’s website, culpeperumc.org.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
St Luke’s Lutheran is streaming a national service rather than a local service at 11 am Sunday. Visit the church’s website for further details. A drive-thru Holy Communion will be available at the church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Culpeper Baptist Church
Culpeper Baptist will be streaming its Easter service online at 10 a.m. Pastor Dan Carlton said the churches in town are scheduled to ring their carillon bells at 8 a.m. Sunday in recognition of Easter.
‘Christ the Lord is Risen Today,’ will be played on Culpeper Baptist’s steeple carillon at 11 a.m., noon, 3 and 6 p.m.
Beulah Baptist Church
Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville, will not gather at its physical location due to pandemic.
On Sunday, April 12, on-line Easter Sunrise worship service will start at 6:20 a.m. After service, Holy Communion will be offered.
Wednesday Night Bible Study will be at 7:00 p.m. by conference call only, please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090. For more information, please call 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com.
Culpeper Church of Christ
Like all churches in Culpeper the Culpeper church of Christ is Live streaming new sermons as follows: Sunday morning—11 am to 12 noon; Sunday evening—6 to 7 p.m.; every Wednesday evening—7 to 8 p.m.
The church live streams services on our church website, culpeperchurchofchrist.org, and on YouTube.
Mountain View Community Church
Easter Sunday’s sermon topic is titled, “Life Begins.” The service will be offered at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the church’s website, mountainviewcc.net, or Facebook page, @mountainviewcc.
Reformation Lutheran Church
Reformation Lutheran Church invites people to gather virtually on Facebook Life and on Pastor Brad’s Friday 10 a.m. Zoom meetings for prayer, devotion and community support.
A Good Friday service will be offered at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live @culpeperlutherans, including night prayers, gathered at the foot of the cross.
On Easter Sunday at 10 a.m. all are invited to put on your Easter bonnet and gather in your home, and tune in for a festive Holy Easter Service at 10 a.m. with scripture and a sermon, titled “The Lord is Risen Indeed! Alleluia!”
Precious Blood Catholic Church
Precious Blood Catholic Church on North Main Street in Culpeper will hold Easter services at 10 a.m. in English and noon in Spanish, as well as a “drive-through blessing” in the parking lot behind the church at 2 p.m. Participants needn’t leave their vehicles for the drive-through event.
