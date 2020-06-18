A man who repeatedly molested a little girl in 2015 after moving in with her family in Spotsylvania County was ordered Thursday to serve 50 years in prison.
Hassani O.Q. Jenkins, 25, received the sentence in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, where he had previously pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and three counts of sodomy.
Judge Ricardo Rigual sentenced Jenkins to life plus 220 years, but suspended all but 50 years.
The evidence presented by prosecutor Crystal Montague–Holland showed that the attacks took place then the girl was 8 and 9 years old. Jenkins was a relative of the child's stepmother and had been allowed to move in with the family.
The girl said that Jenkins warned her not to tell anyone about his actions or "something bad would happen." The girl kept the secret until 2018 after the family had moved to Maryland.
The girl described in graphic detail the abuse she suffered and said it happened well over 10 times. Jenkins is also facing charges in Maryland.
Defense attorney Wendy Harris asked for a sentence below the state sentencing guidelines, which called for a prison term of between 17 years to just under 38 years.
Harris said Jenkins had no prior criminal record and has had issues with understanding dating back to at least kindergarten. She also argued that Jenkins, who is under five feet tall, would not be able to handle himself during a long prison sentence.
"The guidelines are appropriate for a regular person, but Hassani is not a regular person," Harris said.
Montague–Holland asked for multiple life sentences, saying the community needed to be "protected from this predator."
She said Jenkins' own comments showed the girl was not his only victim. At one point he told the girl to not to scream because he was going to "try something new" that he'd done to another girl.
Jenkins told Rigual that he "never meant to hurt [the victim] in any way" and hoped that his family and hers would forgive him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.