Charges against a man involved in a December shooting in which a young Spotsylvania County man was killed were sent to a grand jury this week.
Foster Leon Brooks, 22, of Fredericksburg, is charged with six counts of shooting from a vehicle. The charges were sent to circuit court Wednesday after Brooks waived a preliminary hearing in Spotsylvania General District Court.
According to police and court records, Brooks was one of several people involved in a Dec. 4 incident that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Noah Waters of Spotsylvania. Waters was shot to death in the area of 11600 Summerfield Court off Salem Church Road in Spotsylvania.
The police investigation showed that Waters and 23-year-old Jevante Ellis made arrangements to purchase marijuana from an associate. That associate then arranged to buy marijuana from Brooks in the Summerfield Court area.
Police said Waters and Ellis showed up and tried to rob Brooks at gunpoint. Waters, who was wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun, was struck by at least one of the shots fired from an AK-15 pistol by Brooks.
A car carrying Brooks and at least one other person showed up at a nearby county business moments later and police were called. Waters was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Ellis is charged with robbery. His case has already been sent to the grand jury.
Both Ellis and Brooks have been in jail since Dec. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.