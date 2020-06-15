Nine-year-old Alexander Clatterbuck of Culpeper was ecstatic to recently receive a free Chromebook laptop computer, in part, through the positive efforts of a local teen intent on being a “ChangeMaker.”
“He loves it,” said Alexander’s father, Carl Clatterbuck.
Like many in rural America, the family lacks broadband internet and computer access. So for the past few months of home school due to the pandemic, Alexander did his school work on a small tablet or his parent’s phone, using a phone company connection.
“He had to do it that way to get his school work done –extremely difficult because some of the things you need to do on the computer you can’t do on the phone,” Carl Clatterbuck said. “And he knows more about computers than me!”
Teen is change making, sharing technology
Former Culpeper student, 14-year-old Vishana Baskaran, knew that many children don’t have equal access to technology, and how important it is in the increasingly digital classroom.
“Technology has always played an important role in education, but especially during the lockdown because all schools have turned to online learning,” she said.
A member of the newly formed Young ChangeMakers of NorthSouth Foundation, Baskaran worked with other members of the Fairfax chapter on an initiative to give devices to underprivileged students during the pandemic, starting in Culpeper. Alexander Clatterbuck, a rising fourth grader, was one of 50 students from Sycamore Park Elementary School specially chosen to receive a Chromebook.
“He’s been using it for a little bit of everything,” said Alexander’s dad on Monday. “He gets on there plays games, does a variety of school work they sent him.”
Carl Clatterbuck said the device would certainly help as more online learning appears to be in the not-too-distance future.
“It was awesome,” the local father said of the gift. “We didn’t know anything about it except the principal contacted us and asked us did we want one. We are extremely grateful and Alexander is, too.”
About the North South Foundation
Based in Chicago with 90 chapters throughout the U.S., the North South Foundation is a 30-year-old nonprofit dedicated to promoting academic excellence and empathy in school children, according to Srivital Choppara, a foundation board member and executive sponsor for the Young ChangeMakers.
“When all the pandemic happened, entire schools went online,” he said. “And since we are in the education domain the foundation wanted to do something for the schools, especially to enable online education for under-served and underprivileged schools because everyone does not have the luxury of these devices. It’s a disadvantage to learning so this idea popped up.”
Vishana Baskaran, a rising freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, attended elementary school here at Yowell and Emerald Hill.
“I thought I could help give back to Culpeper and all of the kids here,” Baskaran said.
She identified Sycamore Park, a Title 1 school with many low-income students, as an appropriate option. Baskaran set the work in motion, contacting the school principal and helping with fundraising.
The Young ChangeMakers chapter raised $25,000 for the ongoing initiative, and North South Foundation matched it.
“Our goal is to make sure these are supplied to the need,” said Choppara. “To bridge the digital divide, unfortunately it is wide.”
Selection process
Sycamore Park Elementary School Principal Derek McWilliams had the hard job of deciding and prioritizing which students and families had the greatest need for the laptops.
“I was very excited for our students … It was difficult to determine who would receive a Chromebook since we have more than 50 students that would benefit from having one,” he said.
Any student who attended at least half of the sessions of a new Belle Court tutoring program, launched in the winter, was put on the list for a Chromebook, McWilliams said. He also sought student recommendations from teachers of students attempting to participate in distance learning, but having trouble due to lack of technology.
“These students selected have shown a desire to learn before and during the distance learning experience,” the school principal said. “It was hard to narrow it down to 50 students, but many of those selected have siblings and they are able to share the technology in their households.”
Work continues
Principal McWiliams said he was very impressed with Vishana and the foundation’s desire to help. Culpeper County Public Schools Director of Instructional Delivery Donovan O’Brien concurred.
“I am exceedingly thankful for this donation. The students of Sycamore Park Elementary are excited to put these Chromebooks to use in the coming days,” he said.
Vishana worked on one, with access to broadband, during her online studies in recent months up in Northern Virginia. But for students who don’t have the same, it can severely impair learning, the teen said.
“I truly believe that everything starts with education and it was important to me that every child got an equal education,” Vishana said. Their Chromebook donationn fund just passed the $50,000 mark and there are many more children to help in this regard, said the aspiring doctor.
Asked about starting high school in the fall, Vishana said, “It’s kind of nerve-wracking. I really hope we can have a normal high school experience.”
In the meantime, she will continue her work as a Young ChangeMaker: “There are so many problems around us. Everyone should play a part in making a difference in the world.”
