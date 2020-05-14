If anyone has learned hard lessons about the unpredictable nature of life lately, this year’s Culpeper County High School seniors are among the youngest of those forced to do so.
“I didn’t get to do a lot of the things I looked forward to practically my whole high school career,” said Class of 2020 senior Gabriel Barros in an interview this week. “But I guess that’s life,” he added.
He noted he missed his entire senior soccer season, Senior Prom, and all the graduation rewards and accolades that come to be expected after years of dedicated effort—academically, strategically and in the sports arena.
“We just didn’t know how serious it was, when they first shut everything down,” said Kassandra Morales, another CCHS senior and 2019-20 student body president. “We kept thinking, it’s OK, it’ll pass, let’s get ready for the track meet next week just in case. But then every time we heard anything new—it was this is cancelled, that is shut down, nothing’s going to happen.”
Instead of a grand event with friends and family applauding each student with a traditional ceremony in caps and gowns, this year Morales and Barros will graduate with their class Saturday morning in a pre-recorded virtual event, experienced in small groups at home, through a screen.
Culpeper High Principal Daniel Soderholm feels the pain his students have been experiencing with one disappointment following another over the past few months, as efforts worldwide to slow the spread of the new coronavirus have brought schools, businesses, everything to a halt.
“Nothing will replace the lost time our students would have had with classmates, teachers, coaches and teammates,” Soderholm said. “But watching them and how they’ve reacted to all this has been inspiring.”
Soderholm has tried in every way he can think of to still honor the Class of 2020, through social media, newspaper, putting their names on the school marquee and by delivering signs to those who ranked in the top 20 of their class, culminating in the virtual ceremony on Saturday.
“They have a sense of humor, these kids, some are jovial through it—but all of them, their perseverance is pretty amazing,” he said.
The way the students have handled all the restrictions shows how creative they are, and is a forecast of their bright future, Soderholm believes.
Examples of activities that have drawn the student-body together include the cheerleading squad leading conditioning sessions online for more than 50 students; the school’s acapella choir recorded an electronically blended performance which is available to listen to on the school’s website— https://zcu.io/c8jY; the football team has broadcast online planning sessions; and the culinary fabrication lab has posted “how to” videos about a variety of food topics— https://zcu.io/2rDF.
Barros said the way he’s handled all the uncertainty is simply to look to the future.
“I want to go to Eastern Virginia Medical School and study to be a dermatologist,” he said, which is why he accepted a four-year academic scholarship to Christopher Newport University in Newport News.
“They have a good track with EVM so I’ve got it all planned out,” Barros said, explaining he will be playing soccer for CNU.
A CCHS football and soccer standout, Barros decided to leave football behind in the next stage of his life.
“I’ve played both my whole life, since I was 5 or 6 years old,” Barros said. “But I had to choose the one that would progress my life.”
Both Barros and Morales were among those who were provided with one of the “Top 20” signs by the CCHS administration, delivered last weekend.
“They didn’t do that for seniors last year,” said Morales. “So that felt pretty good.”
Morales has been accepted to the University of Virginia, where she plans to study biology with a minor in computer science.
“It’s a pre-med track. I plan to apply for medical school at UVA, or George Washington University or maybe Duke,” she said. “I just want a profession in the medical field—maybe a pulmonologist, because the lungs and breathing interests me a lot.”
Morales said in spite of the stay-at-home order and fallout from the effects of COVID-19, she and her friends agree they’ve still had a good year.
“We’ve kept in contact through all this—sharing photos, talking every day—and in some ways it’s made us closer,” she said. “It’s kind of a big thing to experience, kind of crazy. But we’re all ready to move on to the next step in life, whether it’s the workforce, or school or whatever. I’m pretty upbeat.”VIEW GRADUATION
Saturday, May 16, 9 to 10 a.m. on cchs.culpeperschools.org, Comcast Channel 10 or www.Culpepermedia.org/live-stream, or Culpeper Media Network Facebook Page or YouTube channel.
