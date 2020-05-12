Culpeper County High School
Sophomore: Age 16
Parents: Bridget & Steve Jones
Subjects: Mountain View Governor’s School Dual Enrollment through Lord Fairfax Community College: Humanities 241, Math Analysis (Pre-Calc), Advanced Placement/DE Chemistry, DE Research and at CCHS: AP World History AP Biology, PE 10 and French II.
Honors: CCHS Recognition of Exellence—Superior Award (May 2019); A Honor Roll for 2018-19 school year
Extracurricular: School Musical (Mamma Mia) (9th grade) and Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy (10th)
Sports: CCHS Girls Varsity Soccer (Spring) (9th & 10th grade)
Community Involvement: CSC Soccer Club: Little Comets Soccer Coach; Wreaths Across America @ Culpeper National Cemetery; 4-H club support for Toys for Tots Collection
Hobbies: Travel Soccer: CSC Soccer Club and president of 4-H Club
Ambitions: In college, I plan to study biological sciences on a Pre-Med track. Later I hope to attend medical school and become a pediatric oncologist, as I love working with kids. In the near future, I hope to volunteer with the local junior EMT program, as well as continuing to volunteer around the community. Along with school, I enjoy spending my free time playing travel soccer, painting, and running my 4-H club, where we coordinate community events and teach kids leadership and service.
