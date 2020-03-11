Culpeper County High School
Name: Samuel McCabe
Junior: Age 17
Parents: Amy and Jim McCabe
Subjects: Advanced Placement/Dual Enrollment Calculus AB (Mountain View Governors School); AP/DE Physics C Mechanics (MVGS); AP/DE Humanities (MVGS); AP/DE Economics (MVGS); DE US History; DE Psychology; Economics and Personal Finance and Honors Human Anatomy
Honors: Eagle Scout; All A Honor Roll (All years); Virginia Space Coast Scholars Summer Academy attendee (10th Grade) and Spikeball Nationals 2019 attendee
Extracurricular: Spanish National Honor Society 2018- Present (President Elect), National Honor Society 2019-2020, Men’s Volleyball Club 2017-2018 (President) and Revelation Youth Group Member (2017-Present)
Sports: FCSC Travel Soccer JV and Varsity Soccer (Team Captain) (2017-Present), Cross Country (CCHS) (2017- Present) and Varsity Swim (CCHS) (2018-Present)
Community Involvement: Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad (Certified EMT), Church Acolyte and Food Closet Stocker
Hobbies: Hiking, biking, backpacking, running
Ambitions: In the future, I hope to attend either the United States Naval or Air Force Academy to major in Aerospace Engineering or Biology as pre-med. From there, I hope to become a military aviator, or attend medical school to focus on studies in emergency medicine. This would allow me to eventually transition to a career in commercial aviation or emergency medicine.
