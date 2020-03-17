Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Cheri and Jeremy Mills
Subjects: Spanish 3, Dual Enrollment US History, Chemistry, Women’s Acapella, Advanced Placement English, DE Calculus
Honors: All-State Choir 1st alternate, academic letter, Scholar Athlete award, academic excellence award, Fauquier Hospital Medical Camp, Tri-M Music Honor Society member, All-District choir delegate, rising freshmen tour guide, student ambassador, Honor Roll, sophomore Academic Spotlight and National Honor Society
Extracurricular: Founder and Organizer of “Homework Helpers,” small wildlife rehabilitation, trained CPR, first aid, and AED certified (for the healthcare provider), Incredibelles member, Uno Club member, cast member of “Mamma Mia,” “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” and “Legally Blonde Jr.,” junior member of Reva Volunteer Fire and Rescue, EMT certification class and SCA member, Chick-fil-a Leader Academy member
Sports: JV field hockey
Community Involvement: RVFR, Culpeper Hospital Junior Auxiliary, volunteer at SAFE
Hobbies: Guitar lessons, singing, painting, baking
Ambitions: I plan to graduate with honors in the top 20 of my class. I plan to study public and global health. After receiving my degree, I would like to travel to developing countries and use my skills to provide preventative healthcare to those who do not have access to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.