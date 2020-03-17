Olivia Mills

Olivia Mills

 olivia1591

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Cheri and Jeremy Mills

Subjects: Spanish 3, Dual Enrollment US History, Chemistry, Women’s Acapella, Advanced Placement English, DE Calculus

Honors: All-State Choir 1st alternate, academic letter, Scholar Athlete award, academic excellence award, Fauquier Hospital Medical Camp, Tri-M Music Honor Society member, All-District choir delegate, rising freshmen tour guide, student ambassador, Honor Roll, sophomore Academic Spotlight and National Honor Society

Extracurricular: Founder and Organizer of “Homework Helpers,” small wildlife rehabilitation, trained CPR, first aid, and AED certified (for the healthcare provider), Incredibelles member, Uno Club member, cast member of “Mamma Mia,” “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” and “Legally Blonde Jr.,” junior member of Reva Volunteer Fire and Rescue, EMT certification class and SCA member, Chick-fil-a Leader Academy member

Sports: JV field hockey

Community Involvement: RVFR, Culpeper Hospital Junior Auxiliary, volunteer at SAFE

Hobbies: Guitar lessons, singing, painting, baking

Ambitions: I plan to graduate with honors in the top 20 of my class. I plan to study public and global health. After receiving my degree, I would like to travel to developing countries and use my skills to provide preventative healthcare to those who do not have access to it.

