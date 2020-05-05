Culpeper County High School
Sophomore: Age 16
Parents: Gary Fay and Karen Windland
Subjects: Sports marketing, Dual Enrollment Pre-calculus, Advanced Placement World History, AP Biology, Drivers Ed, Spanish III
Honors: 9th: All Year All-A Honor Roll, Student-Athlete Award, 2nd Team All-District Girls Soccer; 10th: All-A Honor Roll, Girls’ Cross Country Sportsmanship Award, Student-Athlete Award
Extracurricular: 9th Grade SGA, Girls Athletic Association, Superintendent Student Advisory Group; SCA Executive Council, 10th Grade SGA, Chick-fil-A Leader Academy
Sports: 9th: Varsity Girls Soccer; 10th: Girls Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Girls Soccer
Community Involvement: 9th: Homework Helpers, Little Comets Junior Coach; 10th: Junior Coach for the Sheriff Jenkins Soccer Camp, Little Comets Junior Coach, part-time receptionist at Battlefield Automotive, USDA Food Distribution
Hobbies: Culpeper Soccer Club travel team, baking, running, and reading
Ambitions: I plan to graduate from CCHS with an advanced diploma, then attend a four-year university where I can further my education and potentially study abroad during my time there. I am undecided, as of now, what course of study I plan to pursue while in college, but I hope to be able to help people in whatever profession I choose.
