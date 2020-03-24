Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Jason and Fabiana Parker
Subjects: Germanna Community College dual enrollment classes—English College Composition I and II, Principles of Psychology, and United States History; Calculus, Honors Chemistry, Economy and Finance, Sociology, and Spanish III.
Honors: 9th A/B Honor Roll, 10th A/B Honor Roll, 11th A/B Honor Roll, Academic Excellence Award 2019.
Extracurricular: National Honor Society, Homework Helpers, Culpeper Youth, Chick-Fil-A Academy, Third Thursday Volunteer, IncrediBelles Select Vocal Ensemble.
Hobbies: Singing, weightlifting, cooking, foreign languages, and travelling.
Ambitions: After I graduate from Culpeper County High School, I plan to attend college to study clinical psychology. I have chosen psychology because I want to have a direct impact on the lives of others by providing and treating mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders, as well as promoting resilience and helping people discover their strengths. I also plan to travel around Europe and study abroad.
