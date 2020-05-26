Culpeper County High School
Sophomore: Age 16
Subjects: AP Biology, AP World History, Public Speaking, Honors English, Driver Education, Physical Education, Honors Math Analysis, Childhood Development, Spanish 3
Honors/Awards: Athletic letter; academic letter; All-A’s Honor Roll medal
Extracurricular Activities: Founding member of Culpeper Youth
Sports: Varsity lacrosse (9th); varsity lacrosse (10th); JV field hockey (9th); varsity field hockey (10th)
Community: Challengers baseball; Volunteer lacrosse coach for Culpeper Lacrosse Association; RRCSB Bowl for Seniors fundraiser; Third Thursday Concert Series volunteer for youth activities; Glazed Up! studio assistant
Hobbies: Reading, spending quality time with friends and family, exercising, cultural exploration through world travel, babysitting, laughter
Ambitions: I plan to graduate from Culpeper County High School with my advanced diploma in 2022. After high school, I aspire to attend the University of Virginia and earn undergraduate and graduate law degrees. Upon completion of the bar exam, I hope to become a trial attorney. I will use these experiences to give back to my community, as a part-time pro-bono Guardian Ad Litem. My ultimate dream is to return to Culpeper to establish my career, while raising a family.
