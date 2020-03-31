Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 17
Parents: James and Kimberly Swope
Subjects: Chemistry honors, economics and finance, dual enrollment U.S. history, DE English 11, early childhood development, Spanish V and calculus
Honors: Scholar-Athlete Award (9th, 10th), All A’s Honor Roll (9th, 10th), academic letter, varsity letter, swimming states comp (9th, 10th), Child Abuse Awareness Certificate, Safety Sitters Course completion, CPR certified, Recognition of Excellence – Bronze (9th), SCA leadership conference, Blue Devil Pride Referral (11th) and Girls State nominee
Extracurricular: Student Council Association, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy, Spanish Honor Society, Family, Career, and Communication Leaders in America member
Sports: Varsity swim team
Community Involvement: LEDO Pizza waitress (April-August 2019), Old Town Athletic Campus child care provider, babysitter and volunteer at Winter Heat Shelter
Hobbies: Nation’s Capital Swim Club (9th and 10th), High School Swim Prep, Weight Lifting, and spending time with family and friends
Ambitions: I aspire to go to a good four-year college and earn a degree in nursing or education. My goal is to change kids’ lives for the better. After college, I also would like to be happily married and start a family of my own.
