Jacqueline Swope

Jacqueline Swope

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 17

Parents: James and Kimberly Swope

Subjects: Chemistry honors, economics and finance, dual enrollment U.S. history, DE English 11, early childhood development, Spanish V and calculus

Honors: Scholar-Athlete Award (9th, 10th), All A’s Honor Roll (9th, 10th), academic letter, varsity letter, swimming states comp (9th, 10th), Child Abuse Awareness Certificate, Safety Sitters Course completion, CPR certified, Recognition of Excellence – Bronze (9th), SCA leadership conference, Blue Devil Pride Referral (11th) and Girls State nominee

Extracurricular: Student Council Association, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy, Spanish Honor Society, Family, Career, and Communication Leaders in America member

Sports: Varsity swim team

Community Involvement: LEDO Pizza waitress (April-August 2019), Old Town Athletic Campus child care provider, babysitter and volunteer at Winter Heat Shelter

Hobbies: Nation’s Capital Swim Club (9th and 10th), High School Swim Prep, Weight Lifting, and spending time with family and friends

Ambitions: I aspire to go to a good four-year college and earn a degree in nursing or education. My goal is to change kids’ lives for the better. After college, I also would like to be happily married and start a family of my own.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.