Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 17
Parents: Vanessa and Matthew Spence
Subjects: Sociology, economics and finance, dual enrollment pre-calculus, dual enrollment US history, dual enrollment English 111 & 112, advanced placement biology, sports medicine 1 & 2
Honors: A and B Honor Roll (9th ,10th, 11th), Chick-fil-A Leader Academy Scholar Award
Extracurricular: SCA Executive Council—corresponding secretary, sophomore class secretary, junior class officer, Relay for Life—captain, National Spanish Honor Society member, CFA Leader Academy member, National Honor Society member
Community Involvement: Foster’s Grille employee, fundraising for American Cancer Society, child lunch distribution volunteer, annual blood donor.
Hobbies: Painting lessons, recreational volleyball team, babysitting lessons, CPR and first aid classes
Ambitions: After high school, I hope to attend a university where I can begin studying medicine. After four years of pre-med, I want to study neurological surgery for another five to six years, then begin my residency at UVA hospital for 5 years. My dream is to create my own hospital, so the negative affiliations with doctors and negative forms of treatment dissipate.
