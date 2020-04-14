Gabriela Valle

Gabriela Valle

Culpeper County High School

Junior: Age 17

Parents: Vanessa and Matthew Spence

Subjects: Sociology, economics and finance, dual enrollment pre-calculus, dual enrollment US history, dual enrollment English 111 & 112, advanced placement biology, sports medicine 1 & 2

Honors: A and B Honor Roll (9th ,10th, 11th), Chick-fil-A Leader Academy Scholar Award

Extracurricular: SCA Executive Council—corresponding secretary, sophomore class secretary, junior class officer, Relay for Life—captain, National Spanish Honor Society member, CFA Leader Academy member, National Honor Society member

Community Involvement: Foster’s Grille employee, fundraising for American Cancer Society, child lunch distribution volunteer, annual blood donor.

Hobbies: Painting lessons, recreational volleyball team, babysitting lessons, CPR and first aid classes

Ambitions: After high school, I hope to attend a university where I can begin studying medicine. After four years of pre-med, I want to study neurological surgery for another five to six years, then begin my residency at UVA hospital for 5 years. My dream is to create my own hospital, so the negative affiliations with doctors and negative forms of treatment dissipate.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.