Culpeper County High School
Student: Emma Wilt
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Brian and Cindy Wilt
Subjects: Economics and Personal Finance, German III, DE GS US History II, Dual Enrollment Germanna Scholars Pre-Calculus II, DE GS College Composition II, DE GS Principles of Sociology, DE GS Principles of Psychology
Honors: Selected for the Germanna Scholars Program (11th), National Society of High School Scholars (11th), Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist Certificates (Word, Excel, & PowerPoint) (10th), Recognition of Excellence Superior Award (World History and German) (10th), Scholar Athlete Award (9-11th), A Honor Roll (10th), Recognition of Excellence Award (German) (9th)
Extracurricular: National Honor Society (11th), German Club-Vice President (11th), Student Council Association (11th), Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy (10th), RAWL dog walker and volunteer (5th-present)
Sports: JV Field Hockey (8th-9th), Varsity Field Hockey (10th-present), Academic Team (11th)
Community Involvement: Homework Helpers (11th), Culpeper Christmas Basket Volunteer (11th), Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, volunteer at the Culpeper Rehabilitation Ctr (10th), Vacation Bible School—assistant group leader (9th)
Hobbies: Tae Kwon Do, spending time with my pets, learning languages, cooking and baking, reading, and traveling
Ambitions: I plan to graduate high school with a liberal arts associate’s degree from Germanna Community College through the Germanna Scholars Program. Afterwards, I aim to attend a four-year university to study business and German. I would like to start my own business while using my German language skills to conduct international business operations. In addition, I would like to travel to my favorite places and maintain good finances.
