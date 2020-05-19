Culpeper County High School
Student: Ella McClenny
Sophomore: Age 16
Parent: Jennifer McClenny
Subjects: Show Choir, English 10 Honors, Advanced Placement Modern World History, Health and PE 10, AP Biology, Spanish 3
Honors: A Honor Roll
Extracurricular: Freshman Club, Musical Mamma Mia crew and Musical Addams Family crew
Community Involvement: Help with Culpeper Middle School Musical, “Bye Bye Birdie”
Hobbies: Singing, dancing, reading, writing, video games
Ambitions: In the future, I hope to attend Germanna Community College for two years and then transfer to a four-year school for psychology and music. I want to improve my singing skills and become the best person I can be.
