Cole Rozwadowski

Cole Rozwadowski

Culpeper County High School

Sophomore: Age 16

Parents: Tony & Kelly Rozwadowski

Subjects: Mountain View Governor’s School Humanities 10, MVGS Chemistry I, MVGS Research I, MVGS Statistics Nutrition & Wellness, Advanced Placement Modern World History annd Health & PE 10/Driver’s Ed

Honors: Outstanding Academic Excellence Award, All-District Award 1st Team boys indoor track, Scholar Athlete Award and 2019 CCPS Art Show honorable mention

Extracurricular: Spanish National Honor Society and MVGS Academic Team

Sports: JV Soccer (8th & 9th), varsity winter track (9th &10th), varsity cross country (10th) and varsity spring track (10th)

Community Involvement: Member of the Metro DC-VA State Soccer Referee Program, Kaleidoscope Art Camp Volunteer and SummerQuest Summer Regional Governor’s School intern

Hobbies: Visual arts (drawing, painting, sculpture, etc.), Fauquier County Soccer Club travel soccer and running

Ambitions: I hope to graduate at the top of my class while continuing to participate in soccer, track, and cross country. After high school, I plan to attend an in-state university to pursue a degree in either architecture or a program in engineering, physics, and applied design.

EVHS Spotlight winners

Eastern View High School parent organizers did not submit Academic Spotlight information this academic year, but winners were selected:

Sophomore—Markus Luckinbill

Juniors—Jamil Abed, Lloyd Davis, Mack Luckinbill, Brynley Meadows, Paige Rankins, Abigail Shrader, Rebekah Smith, Rebecca Watts and Ariana Yactayo

Seniors—Cheyenne Barlow, Kirsten Ferlazzo, Alex Romero and Sarah Stewart.

EVHS Spotlights of the Year: Markus Luckinbill, Abigail Shrader and Cheyenne Barlow.

