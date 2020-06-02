Culpeper County High School
Sophomore: Age 16
Parents: Tony & Kelly Rozwadowski
Subjects: Mountain View Governor’s School Humanities 10, MVGS Chemistry I, MVGS Research I, MVGS Statistics Nutrition & Wellness, Advanced Placement Modern World History annd Health & PE 10/Driver’s Ed
Honors: Outstanding Academic Excellence Award, All-District Award 1st Team boys indoor track, Scholar Athlete Award and 2019 CCPS Art Show honorable mention
Extracurricular: Spanish National Honor Society and MVGS Academic Team
Sports: JV Soccer (8th & 9th), varsity winter track (9th &10th), varsity cross country (10th) and varsity spring track (10th)
Community Involvement: Member of the Metro DC-VA State Soccer Referee Program, Kaleidoscope Art Camp Volunteer and SummerQuest Summer Regional Governor’s School intern
Hobbies: Visual arts (drawing, painting, sculpture, etc.), Fauquier County Soccer Club travel soccer and running
Ambitions: I hope to graduate at the top of my class while continuing to participate in soccer, track, and cross country. After high school, I plan to attend an in-state university to pursue a degree in either architecture or a program in engineering, physics, and applied design.
EVHS Spotlight winners
Eastern View High School parent organizers did not submit Academic Spotlight information this academic year, but winners were selected:
Sophomore—Markus Luckinbill
Juniors—Jamil Abed, Lloyd Davis, Mack Luckinbill, Brynley Meadows, Paige Rankins, Abigail Shrader, Rebekah Smith, Rebecca Watts and Ariana Yactayo
Seniors—Cheyenne Barlow, Kirsten Ferlazzo, Alex Romero and Sarah Stewart.
EVHS Spotlights of the Year: Markus Luckinbill, Abigail Shrader and Cheyenne Barlow.
