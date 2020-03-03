Culpeper County High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Laura and Joseph Jones
Subjects: Mountain View Governors School Advanced Placement/Dual Enrollment Calculus A/B DE Psychology; MVGS AP/DE Physics C: Mechanics Economics and Personal Finance; MVGS AP/DE Humanities DE US History and MVGS AP/DE Computer Science I Spanish II
Honors: Academic Spotlight (10th), Honor Roll
Extracurricular: Forensics (9th), Qualified for states, team captain, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) (9th & 11th), Robotics (10th-11th), Academic Team (11th), Homework Helpers (11th), National Honor Society (11th) and Everyday Electronics Club (11th)
Sports: Tennis (9th)
Community Involvement: Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter volunteer, clean up hiking trails for hikers and animals, tutoring
Hobbies: Guitar, reading, hiking and kayaking
Ambitions: I plan to graduate from high school with an advanced diploma and an associate’s degree. After that I plan to attend college at the University of Virginia, where I plan to study electrical/electronic engineering. After college, I hope to pursue a career in a technological field in which I can advance our current technologies.
