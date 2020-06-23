A Fauquier County motorist who reportedly had a BB gun in his car faces multiple charges after running from police last Saturday night.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office received a lookout from Prince William County police for a possible DUI at 9:50 p.m. June 20.
The suspect vehicle, a white Volkswagen hatchback, was eventually spotted turning off Route 28 onto Route 605 in Fauquier, leading to Dumfries Road, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it drove west and east on Dumfries Road, turned onto Greenwich Road and pulled into a driveway. As deputies pulled into the driveway behind the vehicle, it backed out of the driveway and drove through a ditch to go around a deputy’s cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle then turned east on Dumfries Road and north on Catlett Road.
Deputies observed the driver waive a black handgun out of the window and sunroof during the pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said. The pursuit entered Prince William County where authorities there took the driver into custody.
Joshua Darren Welsh, 24, of Catlett, was charged in Fauquier with felony eluding and misdemeanor reckless driving and brandishing a firearm.
Prince William police reported finding a black BB gun in the vehicle. Welsh was held in Prince William County on separate charges relating to the pursuit.
