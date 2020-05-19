Like others throughout the country, Emily Schantz and her family have spent a lot of time inside their Caroline County home lately as the result of the Covid-19 crisis.
So on Saturday, she, her husband David and their children decided to get out of the house and head toward the Short Pump area for what they expected to be an uneventful ride. It turned out to be a million-dollar experience.
The Schantzes were riding in Goochland County when Emily Schantz drove their truck over what they thought was a bag of trash. Another car had just swerved around the bag.
They stopped, picked up that bag and another one nearby, tossed them into the back of the truck and continued on their ride.
It wasn't until they returned home and started to dispose of the bags that they realized they'd been riding around with a huge amount of cash. They notified a deputy they go to church with, Caroline Sheriff's Maj. Scott Moser said, who advised them to call the Sheriff's Office.
Officers showed up, inventoried the money and determined that it totaled nearly $1 million.
"It speaks volumes for the high-character people they are," Moser said. "They are a tremendous example for the entire community. They did the right thing without hesitation."
Moser said authorities have since determined the business entity that the money was heading for, but are still trying to determine how it ended up in the middle of a Goochland road. Moser declined to identify the money's intended destination.
Inside the bags were numerous plastic bags containing various deposits.
Moser said he hopes that the rightful recipients of the money will offer the Schantzes a nice reward.
"Their actions deserve nothing less," Moser said. "They saved someone a lot of money and set a wonderful example for everyone else."
