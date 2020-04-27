An elderly Fauquier County man died Sunday afternoon in a tragic incident.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper B. Boteler is investigating the happening that occurred at 6 p.m. on April 26 in the 5000 block of Galemont Lane.
A 2006 Mercedes passenger car was stopped in a driveway when the driver exited and attempted to retrieve an item from the rear passenger side. The car was not in park, it rolled backwards, and pinned the driver, according to a news release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver of the Mercedes, Nathan K. Kotz, 87, of Broad Run, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
