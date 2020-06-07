Piedmont Environmental Council will host a free webinar, “Capturing the Rain,” noon to 1:30 p.m.on Thursday, June 11 for homeowners association residents and leaders.
The online program will offer resources, tips, and guidance on easy, natural ways to manage stormwater and polluted runoff in the neighborhood while improving the beauty of community common areas, according to a PEC news release.
Virginia developers are required to build into subdivision designs common areas and systems for handling heavy rainwater—to control flooding and reduce water pollution. These systems might include storm drains that carry water from roads into man-made streams, ponds that collect overflows during heavy rains, or swales— sunken depressions in the ground—that hold and filter rainwater before it seeps into the ground.
Many HOAs, however, are not well-instructed on what these systems are, what they were meant to do, or how they’re supposed to be maintained to function as they were intended, said Julie Bolthouse, PEC land use field representative.
“And they may not know there are alternatives to what was handed down to them by the developer,” she said. “How HOAs manage their landscapes can have a profound effect on the health of our local ecosystems, wildlife, streams and drinking water sources, as well as safety and beauty in the neighborhood.”
The webinar” will cover: controlling flooding, reducing water pollution, and improving the beauty and health of the environment by replicating nature through native plants and grasses, rain gardens, bioswales, and bioretention. Simply planting around ponds and letting these plants grow up along the edge of that can help manage Canada geese overpopulation while improving water quality at the same time, according to Bolthouse.
“Our main goal for the webinar is to provide options for HOAs to not only improve the way they are managing their rainwater, but also to improve the aesthetics and function of their common areas and provide environmental benefits at the same time,” said Bolthouse, who will be among presenters. Other instructors will be Claire Catlett with PEC, David Wood of the Chesapeake Stormwater Network, Ari Daniels of the Center for Watershed Protection, and David Hirschman of Hirschman Water & Environment LLC. Local representatives from Fauquier County, Fauquier Extension Office, John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District will also be available to answer attendees questions.
A grant from the Kortlandt Fund of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is supporting the webinar. It is co-sponsored by PEC, Center for Watershed Protection, Chesapeake Stormwater Network, Fauquier County, John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District, and Virginia Cooperative Extension.
The event is free and open to the public; registration is required at https://capturing-the-rain.eventbrite.com.
