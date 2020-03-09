The Culpeper area community came out in a big way for a recent black history month event supporting the Carver 4-County Museum in the former high school for African Americans on U.S. 15.
Hundreds of people from all walks of life filled the large sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church Feb. 29 for a lively, two-hour gospel concert that included inspirational spoken word and a comedy skit with a serious message. The program was broadcast live on Facebook.
“Music is always a great way of bringing people together,” said event coordinator, Alex Smith, Community Gospel Choir director and a worship leader at Culpeper Baptist.
Attendees and donors gave $1,800 to support the 4-County Museum that is telling the stories of the students, parents and supporters of the regional high school named for the famed African-American botanist and inventor George Washington Carver. The school operated from 1948 to 1968 during the days of government-mandated segregation.
“I was just floored,” Carver alumnus Dr. Hortense Hinton-Jackson said of the turnout on a Saturday night. “The audience gave me such hope and encouragement for what we have done. We know it is important for the alumni and our families, but to know the community recognizes this as a gift to them and wants to support it is just wonderful.”
The donation will be used for continued development of exhibits and operations in the museum, located in the former library where students from Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock gained knowledge in a time of unequal civil rights.
“We want to make sure it is maintained,” Hinton-Jackson said. “We need young folk to become engaged in the significance of the museum and help us sustain it.”
Culpeper Baptist Pastor Dan Carlton said the large response to November’s benefit concert for Shiloh Baptist Church—which is rebuilding following a devastating fire—made him excited to host another one.
“We have been blessed with facilities at Culpeper Baptist Church and we want to use those facilities to bring people together. The concert provided a wonderful night of worship and celebration. We plan to do more,” he said.
Introducing the event, Smith thanked the numerous Carver High School alumni “who paved the way for so many folks in this county.”
Event emcee Susanne Dorsey, the daughter of a Carver alum, said the school’s community was very close-knit. She recalled being in Washington, D.C., or Charlottesville and having people who were classmates of her father, Bobby, come up to ask if she was his daughter.
“That unity Carver created—they all knew each other’s names—carried on wherever you went,” Dorsey said, thanking alumni in attendance for being part of creating “that unifying place in the black community at that time.”
She added, “It’s an understatement, right?”
Getting the music started was the joy-filled Culpeper Gospel Choir, performing praise songs, including “Days of Elijah,” with dynamic accompaniment from drums, piano and guitar. The Old Gospel Dynamics of Reston and Voices of Harmony from First Baptist Church of Warrenton also performed.
A men’s group from Unity Baptist Church sang additional gospel selections and Pastor Uzziah Harris offered words of wisdom.
“How many people know what it truly means to be thankful?” he asked, offering a dictionary definition of grateful. The word doesn’t go far enough, Harris said.
“You have to be ready to show gratitude and respond to an act that has been directed toward you,” he said. “When you are thankful to God, you need to ready to respond to the goodness God has brought to your life.”
There was a time in Virginia when education for an African-American child ended in seventh grade, Harris said. That deficiency spurred parents to build the Carver school in Culpeper County.
“It came about as a result of being left out of some doors, God was able to open other doors,” he said.
A few generations later, not only are children educated together, but people of all walks and color come together to worship together, like at the gospel concert, Harris said.
Dorsey encouraged attendees to stand up, shout and even run down the aisle for the love offering taken for the 4-County Museum.
In a skit a short while later, an African-American actress, her face painted white, led a 10-member mime ministry, Unexplainable Faith. The performance was about a man who church members felt was too lively in church. The skit ended with all the members singing and dancing.
Other acts included a reading of Maya Angelou’s, “Phenomenal Woman,” by Michelle Josephs, a solo by Marie Davis, and more energetic gospel singing by the Divine Ministries Choir of Mitchells.
In closing, the congregation sang the old spiritual, “We Shall Overcome,” stretching arms into the church aisle to hold hands.
Carver alumni were well appreciative. Marlene Ware said the generous donation would keep alive the legacy. The school remains “a beacon of light” in the Rapidan area, she said: “This will bless the museum for many years to come.”
The Carver 4-County Museum is open 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays and by appointment. For information, call 540/829-6331.
