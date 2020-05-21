Coronavirus be damned, Brandy Station’s Shiloh Baptist Church is being reborn.
Its loyal congregation, supported by Culpeper’s larger community, has consecrated the site where a new church building will rise to replace the historic structure gutted by fire on Nov. 2.
Shiloh members gathered on the church property May 7 to break ground for the new building, though their numbers were limited to ensure social distancing.
The church on Stevensburg Road in the 19th-century railroad village was the heart of Brandy Station’s African-American community.
“The Lord gave us a beautiful day for our groundbreaking service,” the Rev. Reese Washington, the church’s pastor, said afterward via email. “We started the service as I reminded the group that God promised to bring beauty out of ashes and that except the Lord build the house, they that labor, labor in vain.”
The Rev. Robert Lacey, one of the church’s associate ministers, led the group in a prayer of thanksgiving.
Present were Washington, his wife, Stepheny; Lacey; deacons Tim Mosley and Curtis Young; deaconesses Carole Lacey and Georgette Mosley; financial director Alice Young; youth church members Geordon Mosley and Tamirra Young; and Mike Russell, the church’s general contractor.
Georgette Mosley expressed gratitude that Shiloh’s members can share their faith. She asked for blessings upon all who enter Shiloh, Washington said.
Curtis echoed Mosley’s sentiments and thanked these people who have committed themselves to Shiloh’s ministry.
Young acknowledged the Lord’s leadership in Shiloh’s financial campaign and asked that its members continue to be faithful stewards.
Tim Mosley thanked Russell as an answer to congregants’ prayers to make the new church building a reality.
Russell said he will put his all into completing the project, and expressed thanks for being chosen for it. He started work that week.
Lacey gave thanks to God for his spirit, and reminded members of their responsibilities.
Tamirra Young and Geordon Mosley said studying God’s word, with the Bible as their guide, is paramount in their education. They gave thanks for sharing in Shiloh’s ministry and said they stand on God’s word that the children and children’s children shall be blessed.
Washington prayed over the site. And one by one, church members each took a shovel and removed dirt from the property. Later, to celebrate, they joined together to enjoy cake.
Shiloh’s members want Russell to take what time he needs to create a building of great quality as they continue to serve the community, the pastor said.
“We are blessed and plan on having a service of thanks for all those who have assisted or will assist in completion of this facility through prayers, financial support or with labor,” Washington said.
This week, workers are clearing and preparing the land.
“We’re excited,” Washington said Thursday. “Plumbing plans are submitted, so hopefully the actual building can start the week coming.”
The building permit was issued earlier this week, Russell said Thursday.
Once a plumbing permit is in hand, the contractor can “move forward and try to get the building under roof as quickly as possible,” he said.
“The Culpeper County building and zoning departments, as well as VDOT, have been very helpful in the permitting processes to get Shiloh started,” Russell said.
Shiloh has begun holding online services, and also held a drive-up service in the parking lot of Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, Washington said in an earlier interview.
The minister said that anyone who “feels led to give” can mail a check to Shiloh at 15055 Stevensburg Road, Brandy Station, VA 22714.
Shiloh Baptist Church was built on land donated by Willis Madden, a free African-American entrepreneur who operated a popular store and tavern between Stevensburg and Lignum.
Shiloh sprang into being from African-Americans’ desire to form their own congregations after the Civil War, when freedom released them from the bonds of slavery.
