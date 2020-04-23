Recovering from the Nov. 2 fire that gutted their house of worship, the members of Culpeper County’s Shiloh Episcopal Church are poised to raise a new one.
They have hired a contractor to rebuild the church on its property on Stevensburg Road in the village of Brandy Station. Their 19th-century sanctuary was the heart of Brandy Station’s African-American community.
Culpeper business owner “Boots” Feather volunteered his company’s services and demolished the ruined building at no charge, the church’s pastor, the Rev. Reese Washington, said Thursday.
Shiloh members salvaged the church’s cross, bell and cornerstone, he said. That 1897 cornerstone was the oldest surviving such block from any black church in Culpeper County, according to one Virginia historian.
Having chosen Mike Russell Construction to tackle the project, the congregation hopes Russell will begin rebuilding the church in the next few weeks, Washington said.
Dex Sanders handled architectural drawings for the new structure, he said.
New Life in Christ Church in Fredericksburg donated enough chairs to fill the new sanctuary, Washington said.
A chicken dinner hosted by the Brandy Station Fire and Remington fire departments raised more than $13,000 for the project. Culpeper businessman Tony Troilo, Peppers Restaurant in the town of Culpeper and others in the community held a supper that brought in more than $34,000.
Earlier, local residents, businesses and churches collaborated to raise about $59,000 to help Shiloh rebuild. On Nov. 23, Culpeper Baptist Church hosted a multi-denominational benefit concert that drew about 500 contributors and added to the project’s fund.
“There have been many donations from various churches, community members, and people who just want to help,” Washington said. “As a congregation, we have realized how blessed we are and continue to worship and serve our community.”
Before Virginia issued shelter-in-place orders to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Shiloh’s members were worshiping at Christ Episcopal Church in Brandy Station.
“Pastor Grace Saefke Cangialosi reached out and allowed us to have services there every Sunday,” he said. “It has been a great experience and fellowship.”
Christ Episcopal’s usual service ended at 10 a.m., and Shiloh’s service started at 11.
Shiloh has begun holding online services, and has also held a drive-up service in the parking lot of Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, Washington said.
The congregation is now considering having drive-up services in the church’s parking lot, he added.
The minister said that anyone who “feels led to give” can mail a check to Shiloh at 15055 Stevensburg Road, Brandy Station, VA 22714.
Shiloh Baptist Church was built on land donated by Willis Madden, a free African-American entrepreneur who operated a popular store and tavern between Stevensburg and Lignum.
Shiloh sprang into being from African-Americans’ desire to form their own congregations after the Civil War, when freedom released them from the bonds of slavery.
