For the second time in two weeks, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has voted to not reopen county offices just yet.
The vote Tuesday was 5-2 against the measure, supported by Supervisors Paul Bates and Jack Frazier. Bates voted last week not to reopen county offices while Supervisors Kathy Campbell and Tom Underwood wanted to reopen, but have since changed their minds.
The votes came in a climate of constantly changing information about the reach of COVID-19 and daily increases in cases in Culpeper County.
Also on Tuesday, the governor affirmed Northern Virginia localities’ request to remain closed for at least two weeks longer due to much higher rates of COVID-19. Culpeper County is on the southern fringes of NOVA with thousands commuting north everyday.
As of Tuesday, there were 11 reported deaths in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District from COVID-19—two more than a week ago—five each in Culpeper and Fauquier and one death in Madison. District wide, seven men have died from the contagious respiratory disorder and four women. Four of the deceased were in their 80s, four in their 70s, and one each in their 30s, 40s and 60s, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health.
As of May 12, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reports 550 cases of the novel coronavirus in Culpeper (291), Fauquier (180), Madison (21), Orange (48) and Rappahannock (10) counties.
Of the 550 cases, local Hispanics accounted for 252 cases of the illness and at least several of the fatalities. The RRHD reports three outbreaks of the virus – and 25 associated cases – in the five counties. Two of the outbreaks are in congregate settings (potential workplaces) and one in a healthcare setting. Of total cases in RRHD, 29 involve healthcare workers, according to VDH.
East Fairfax Supervisor Campbell is currently in quarantine for at least two weeks with her son after potential exposure to his father, who tested positive.
“This is a huge eye opener since many don’t realize how this will affect others around you whether it’s family, friends or coworkers,” she said. “If I walked into a county building now whoever I am in contact with has to quarantine. If everyone actually abides by these restrictions, the entire county would probably be home and I’m not joking.”
Last week, Campbell visited various county facilities to view if they were prepared to reopen to the public with various public health measures in place. She said they are not ready to open primarily because county offices do not have separate restroom facilities for the public to use.
“If we can continue to move forward without opening then let’s continue to move forward with it instead of risking others,” she said.
County government is still operating and in some cases at higher levels. County Administrator John Egertson on Tuesday reported an increase in April in building permits issued versus last year.
“Services are being provided, but I am sure there are some members of the public who want to visit,” county offices, he said. Egertson said when the county does reopen, social distancing would be in place with a limit of 10 people in the building at a time.
He said all county department heads have been given copies of CDC and OSHA guidelines for safety amid a pandemic. Not following those guidelines could expose the county to liability should someone get sick, according to the county attorney.
Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase made an issue of the lack of separate bathrooms for the public in voting against reopening to the public on Tuesday. Egertson said the public could use a bottom floor bathroom in the county administration building, but that all county buildings would not have that same ability.
Underwood, who last week had submitted a resolution to reopen county office as of May 4, on Tuesday agreed with Chase.
Campbell said members of the county’s Hispanic cleaning crew had tested positive for COVID-19: “How are we handling that?”
Egertson said the current cleaning contract is ongoing and anyone not cleared by the health department is allowed to enter county offices.
The county administrator did not envision forcing the public to wear masks when entering county offices, but said it would be encouraged. The county is also moving toward temperature taking at the door with infra-red thermometers.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates, in voting this week to reopen county offices, said he felt the county “should lead by example” for local businesses in safely reopening.
Local government reopening to the public could be “the first step in some sort of recovery,” he said.
Jeffersonton Supervisor Brad Rosenberger, like he did last week, voted not to reopen until Culpeper County started to see a drop in positive cases.
“The best thing to do is protect our staff,” he said.
