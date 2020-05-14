The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a $179 million budget for Fiscal Year 2030-21, but held off on appropriating those funds due to various unknowns from the pandemic.
The board approved level county tax rates for calendar year 2020 including real estate at 62-cents per every $100 assessed value. The real estate tax sets aside 9 cents for fire and rescue funding. Culpeper County’s real estate tax rate is the lowest of multiple surrounding localities, County Administrator John Egertson proudly highlighted, providing a chart to prove it.
The personal property tax rate for vehicles will remain at $3.50 for every $100 of assessed value and at $2.00 for machinery and tools. Egertson said the budget reduced spending by more than a million dollars amid the continuing downturn with the understanding that elected officials will revisit the spending plan as economic conditions fluctuate.
A sizable increase in cost for employee health insurance was unavoidable, he said, though Chairman Gary Deal noted four bids from potential new health insurers had been received. He led the effort to seek out other companies with more affordable plans following the substantial rise in cost through Anthem. The current contract is good through the fall, giving administrators time to sort through the new bids for presentation to supervisors in coming months.
The FY21 budget is actually higher than the current year due in part to $3.5 million in additional state funding for the public schools, approved prior to the onset of COVID-19 and school closures.
The Federal Aviation Administration had also previously granted $5 million to Culpeper Regional Airport for continued improvements and will now also cover the local $115,000 match due to economic strain on counties from COVID-19.
All planned county capital projects are hold for the time being as the county experiences and braces for revenue shortfalls. County funding was given upfront to Culpeper Volunteer Rescue Squad Co. 11, a high volume call station with many active members, located on North Main Street. Any county cost-of-living raises would not take effect until January and are not guaranteed.
Egertson said the budget contained $7 million in uncommitted money that “can help us with any revenue shortfall we might face.” The county also has $31 million in savings.
The budget includes new jail and law enforcement positions for the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, an increase in the million dollars paid yearly for outside jail services and six new vehicles, worth $240,000.
The budget increases funding for volunteer fire and rescue whose dedicated members “do an awful lot with what we do provide them,” Egertson said, noting frontline volunteers save the county tens of millions of dollars – “a bang for the buck,” he said.
The county has an annual $7 million school debt payment, but not an overall great deal of debt, the county manager said: “If we wanted to take on more debt we would be able to do so.”
County resident Frances Updike submitted a voicemail public comment asking the board to seriously consider the question of raises for county employees in these very difficult times when many are out of work. “I would hate to be in your shoes,” if passing a pay increase, he added, asking the board to have compassion for the less fortunate.
“Do the right thing,” Updike said.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier asked how the potential postponement of schools opening would impact the budget. Egertson responded it was a good question and that many school employees would likely remain working in some capacity and on the payroll. There could be potential fuel savings if buses are not operating, he added.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood voted against adopting the budget because of the timing and various economic unknowns during the health crisis. He called it a “faulty” document that “does not reflect the world we are living in.”
Underwood protested the estimated $1 million budget allocation for the public library, which has been closed for near two months – “$190,000 a month for a hotspot in the parking lot and no bathrooms.”
When curbside pickup does start at the library it could continue for the rest of the year, Underwood said. For as much as the county is spending on a closed library, he added, it could buy a Kindle for every county resident and give them a budget for digital books.
The board unanimously voted to delay appropriating budget funds until its meeting in June.
