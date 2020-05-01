The Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels demonstration teams are slated take flight over Baltimore, Washington, and Atlanta, on May 2 in the second installment of the “America Strong” tour.
The flyovers, which are meant to pay homage to civilian and military COVID-19 frontliners and essential workers in each city, kicked off on April 28.
The flyover will be viewable from parts of Fauquier County at approximately noon on Saturday, May 2.
“The 20-minute joint flyover is a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders,” said a May 1 tweet from the Blue Angels, who in recent weeks have been participating with the Thunderbirds in joint flyovers in cities around the country.
According to the flight path published on official social media accounts, the flyover will pass over Fairfax County at approximately 11:55 a.m., continue over Sudley Springs and Haymarket before reversing direction at New Baltimore and Vint Hill towards Bristow, where the flight will turn toward Washington, D.C.
Attached are the newly released, tentative flight routes and times for the flyovers, courtesy of the Air Force.
Fans are advised on the Air Force website to watch the aerial events “from the safety of their home-quarantine.”
“Social distancing should be practiced at all times,” each of the graphics states. “Stay home and stay safe!”
