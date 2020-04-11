“Thank you!” is what Red Cross Regional Communications Director Jonathan McNamara wished most to convey in an interview with the Star-Exponent on Friday.
“Immediately after the COVID-19 crisis hit, all our drives were cancelled, and suddenly we had a huge shortage of blood,” McNamara said. “But people stepped up—we had incredible turnout all across the state and across the country.
“People responded and shifted the balance, and stabilized the blood supply,” He added.
Blood is certainly still needed, McNamara hastened to add.
“We will continue to need a steady donation level,” he said. “We have drives set up and donors are encouraged to make an appointment using our app or at redcrossblood.org.”
At a recent blood drive organized by the Red Cross at Found & Sons Funeral Home just off Sperryville Pike, Travis Delagardelle of Culpeper was a donor.
“I had heard they needed blood, but I was coming anyway. This is something I do on a routine basis,” Delgardelle said while Tasha Payne, a Red Cross tech 3 phlebotomist, monitored his blood flow.
Across the room, Doug Found, senior owner of the funeral home where he was donating, reclined on a chair while Greg Payne, phlebotomist, sought a vein in Found’s arm to accept his donation.
“I’m just here to do my part,” Found said. “We try to provide the space for drives here in our building, and that makes it easy for us to also donate.”
Carol Hallett-Wehner, a Red Cross employee who was screening those from the community who came in that day, said the organization is taking extra precautions to make it safe to donate in the COVID-19 pandemic atmosphere.
“We are constantly wiping everything down, sanitizing, and we’re making sure everybody follows social distancing requirements,” Hallett-Wehner said.
Factors Red Cross organizers didn’t anticipate reduced the demand for blood, McNamara said, so the urgency has relaxed.
“Many non-emergency surgical procedures that require blood have been postponed until after the crisis,, for example,” he said. “Also fewer people are driving, so there are fewer car accidents, and with everyone staying at home people aren’t getting injured as much.”
McNamara said all those who have come forward to donate blood recently have made it possible for the Red Cross to scale back the number of blood drives, which keeps their phlebotomists and other employees safer during the pandemic.
“We’re working now to reorganize our operations to comply better with social distancing, finding places for people to donate and partners with bigger spaces so we can spread out more,” McNamara said.
He expects as the situation changes and people start returning to work and school, a greater need for blood will increase again and the nonprofit will need to respond appropriately.
“We hope everyone will plan for that, and look for opportunities to help, or go ahead now and make an appointment,” McNamara said.
On the Red Cross website, the next appointment opportunity in Culpeper is for June 8 at Powell Wellness Center, followed by June 12 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, June 16 at the Culpeper Walmart and June 29 at the Culpeper Dairy Queen.
“If people want to donate sooner than that, they can certainly go to our regional facility in Charlottesville,” McNamara said, referring to the donation center at 606 Albemarle Square.
“Giving blood is giving life,” he added. “Our gratitude goes out to all those who are able to help provide this needed resource.”
