Goslings huddle up against a brisk wind and temperatures in the 50s as a Canada goose preens and keeps watch in Fredericksburg’s Central Park last week.
It looks like cooler temps may be behind us for the season, but don’t expect too much sunshine later this week. Forecasts show chances of showers and thunderstorms.
