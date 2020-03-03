Former Vice President Joe Biden carried Culpeper County in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary, according to the unofficial tally by the county registrar’s office.
The local results on Super Tuesday mirrored the vote statewide, confirming the commonwealth’s taste for moderates over progressive candidates. Virginia was one of 14 states where voters expressed their choices for the Democratic Party nominee.
Biden received 54.18 percent of the total in Culpeper County, with 2,209 votes, the State Board of Elections reported.
He had received endorsements from U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine; former U.S. Sen. John Warner, a Republican; and former governor Terry McAuliffe, among others.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a freshman Democrat who represents the 7th Congressional District of which Culpeper and Orange counties are a part, endorsed Biden as Tuesday’s polls closed, The Associated Press reported. Republican Donald Trump won the district in 2016, but Spanberger ousted incumbent Dave Brat in the 2018 midterm elections.
Bernie Sanders, the Democratic socialist, received 22.69 percent, with 925 votes.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won 11.36 percent, with 463 votes.
Elizabeth Warren, a progressive, won 8 percent, with 326 votes.
For a primary, in which voting is always a small fraction of the participation in a general election, turnout was pretty robust, election officials said.
“Turnout was higher, almost double what it was in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary,” county Registrar James Clements said late Tuesday.
At the Culpeper Public Library, polling place for the county’s East Fairfax District, chief election officer Robert McCall said voters have gotten accustomed to having to present poll workers with a photo identification card.
“It’s seamless now,” McCall said. “People are used to picture ID.”
And Culpeper voters are getting comfortable with casting paper ballots that are scanned by machine, he said.
The atmosphere in the library’s community room was relaxed, with poll workers welcoming each voter and family member. Election officials applauded first-time voters as they checked in, and spoke encouragingly to parents of their toddlers and young children as “future voters.”
Catherine League, who teaches English and reading at Culpeper Middle School, emerged from the library expressing enthusiasm about exercising her electoral franchise.
“I think Virginia is a pivotal state in this election. It is important for everyone to get out and vote, regardless of their beliefs,” League said. “We have to be part of the process.”
Dee Shimelis, a young African American voter, said after casting her ballot that she had a tough time choosing between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
Watching some of the Democratic candidates’ debates helped guide her toward Biden, she said. Shimelis agreed with some of the former vice president’s ideas.
“Biden cares about the African American community more than Bernie, I feel like,” she said. “And that’s important to me.”
Asked about first-time voters, which officials at some Culpeper precincts reported noticing, Clements said, “We did see a number of 17-year-olds vote for the first time today, since they’re eligible to vote in primaries when they’ll turn 18 before the general election.”
Poll workers did not report any significant issues at polling places, said Clements, the registrar.
“We’re grateful for the service of our election officers who put in a very long day today,” he said. “We couldn’t hold elections in Culpeper County without them.”
Most election officials were volunteers, and many put in a 14-hour day.
At Culpeper United Methodist Church, polling place for the county’s West Fairfax District, chief election officer Randy Smyth said he was “surprised we had so many people for a primary.”
“A lot of people my age don’t vote,” said Smyth, 30. “But you do have a say.”
As of 4:30 p.m., Smyth estimated 500 to 600 people had voted in West Fairfax, the county’s second most populous district. Voting was steady all day, with a brief lull around noon, he said.
Outside the polling place, volunteers with the NAACP and OneVirgina2021, which advocates for an end to gerrymandering, greeted voters and handed out literature.
Culpeper NAACP President Sandra Reaves-Yates said her group “urges everyone to do their duty, go to the polls and vote for someone who matches their values and will represent everyone.”
Americans take the right to vote for granted, but many African Americans are aware that people died to gain them that right, Reaves-Yates said.
“Everyone should realize that elections are important, particularly if you want change,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.