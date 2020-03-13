FILE—In this March 3, 2020 file photo, a sign on a shelf at a QFC grocery store in Kirkland, Wash., advises shoppers that all hand sanitizer products are sold out. Legions of nervous hoarders are stocking up on canned goods, frozen dinners, toilet paper, and cleaning products. Such hoarding that’s expected to last for weeks has created big challenges for discounters and grocery stores as well as food delivery services. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)