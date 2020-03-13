Anti-price-gouging statues are already in place to protect consumers from paying excessive prices for necessary goods and services after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, according to a release from Attorney General Mark Herring.
As public health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus continue to grow, the release stated Herring’s office is trying to make sure Virginia families have all the necessities to protect themselves against illness.
“The last thing you want to deal with is a scam or exorbitant price for a needed service or product. The sad reality is that there are unscrupulous folks out there who will take advantage of public health crises in order to make more money,” said Attorney General Herring in a statement.
“Virginia law offers protections for folks who find themselves in need of things like medicines, cleaning products, hand sanitizers and other necessities during a public health crisis. I would encourage all Virginians to pay attention to any prices that seem too high, and contact my office as soon as possible if you think someone may be illegally overcharging for necessary goods or running a scam,” the statement said.
Enacted in 2004, Virginia’s Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act prohibits a supplier from charging “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services” during the thirty-day period following a declared state of emergency.
Items and services covered by these protections include but are not limited to water, ice, food, cleaning products, hand sanitizers, medicines, personal protective gear and more. The basic test for determining if a price is unconscionable is whether the post-disaster price grossly exceeds the price charged for the same or similar goods or services during the ten days immediately prior to the disaster.
Suspected violations of Virginia’s Anti-Price Gouging Act should be reported to Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for investigation. For more information call 800/552-9963 or email consumer@oag.state.va.us.
