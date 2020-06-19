A 40-year-old woman was found dead in a Bealeton apartment Thursday night in what Fauquier authorities are investigating as a homicide.
Deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death around 7 p.m. on June 18 in the 6300 block of Village Center Drive, located just off of the Route 17 commercial strip in the small-town.
A family member apparently found the woman deceased in the residence when they returned home, according to a news release on Friday from the sheriff’s office.
The victim suffered severe trauma to the torso. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death. This incident is currently under investigation as a homicide.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540/347-3300.
