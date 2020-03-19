A common expression, “Every cloud has a silver lining,” means that if we look closely we can find positives in even the most difficult of situations.
Presently we find ourselves in the midst of what could be the most significant socioeconomic crisis of our lifetime. The global pandemic resulting from COVID-19 is dynamic and evolving at a pace that is hard for most of us to keep up with. Experts believe the crisis may worsen considerably before it starts to improve. Our hearts hope they are wrong, but our minds are prepared for the worst.
During these trying times we must turn to faith to strengthen us, patience to soothe us and love to sustain us.
As a Muslim I believe that many hardships we face in life are actually God’s way of testing our faith and character. He wants to know what we are made of.
Do we react to a trying situation with anger or with grace? Do we question God’s authority and decree, or do we submit to them? Allah reminds us in the Quran that we will be tested in many different ways.
Quran 1:155-156 reads, “And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient ones. Who when disaster strikes them say, ‘Indeed we belong to God, and indeed to Him we shall return.’”
The coronavirus pandemic has evoked fear and caused an immense loss of life and wealth across the world. In the face of this calamity, we can choose despondency—or remind ourselves that God is ultimately in control, and that He has a plan for us. The latter will strengthen our faith and give us the patience and resilience to cope with any difficulty that comes our way.
There is wisdom in the saying, “When life throws you lemons, make lemonade.” It is so important for us to learn the art of turning any negative situation into a positive one.
Take for example self-quarantines, social distancing and our children being off from school. As a father of five I understand how anxiety-provoking this can be, especially for parents! One individual may see theses measures as negatives, while another may see them as an opportunity to spend quality time with their family.
Similarly when it comes to the decrease in air traffic and travel restrictions one person may see this as a hardship while to another it’s a reset button for our fragile ecosystem—an opportunity for the world to curb greenhouse emissions and decrease the rate of global warming. There is already evidence in China that mass quarantines and a reduction in industrial activity have resulted in decreased pollution and an improvement in air quality.
Another positive we can take from this crisis is that many of us have become truly appreciative of the small things in life—a helping hand, a smile from a neighbor, even a roll of toilet paper! Never again I hope will these blessings be taken for granted.
Finally, I would like to stress that this crisis has proven once again that we are a global community that is intertwined and inter-connected. There has come to us a realization that an event or incident in one corner of the world has the potential to impact every single human being. We must as a nation have a deep concern for the well-being of all of humanity. Our individual actions can impact so much more than our own immediate environment.
Did you ever think there would come a day when your hand-washing practices could have the ability to save a life in Nigeria, Italy or China? As citizens, we have a responsibility through our actions of protecting the most vulnerable in our communities—the elderly, the infirm and our healthcare providers.
That is why I strongly advise people to use common sense and follow the directives of local health officials. Practice good personal hygiene, social distancing, and stay home unless absolutely essential. Having faith in God is important but we must also take the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and our families safe.
This makes me think of a famous saying of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). When a traveling companion asked him whether he should tie his camel at night or leave his camel untied trusting in God to protect it, the Prophet replied “Tie your camel, and then put your trust in God.”
I hope all of us will use these next few weeks to think deeply, and reflect on the things that are truly important in our lives. It’s time to be grateful for what we have, and patient with what we have lost. My faith tells me we will emerge from this crisis as a more evolved, compassionate and empathetic society.
Yes, these are difficult times, but with every difficulty comes the opportunity to experience, to learn, to grow and to turn it into something that will bring you closer to God and His creation.
