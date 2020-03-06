As public health concerns continue to grow surrounding the novel coronavirus, Attorney General Mark R. Herring urged Virginians on Friday to be wary of related scams.
Scams could include selling products that purport to prevent the coronavirus, spreading misinformation, or pretending to solicit donations for victims of the disease, according to a news release from Herring’s office.
“Unfortunately, scammers oftentimes take advantage of natural disasters or public health fears like the coronavirus to make a buck,” he said in a statement. “It is so important that Virginians stay vigilant and do their research before giving their money to anyone purporting to sell preventative medications or raising funds for victims. I would also encourage all Virginians to take the necessary healthcare precautions to protect against the coronavirus and prevent it from spreading.”
Consumers can better protect themselves from coronavirus scams by being aware emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying they have information about the coronavirus. The most updated and accurate information about the illness can be found at the CDC and World Health Organization web sites.
Do not click on links from unknown sources. This could lead to downloading a virus on your computer or phone, Herring advised.
Ignore any offers, online or otherwise, for a coronavirus vaccine, which has not yet been developed. According to the WHO, possible vaccines and some specific drug treatments are under investigation, and are being tested through clinical trials. WHO is coordinating efforts to develop vaccines and medicines to prevent and treat COVID-19, but they are not yet available.
Consumers who see any advertisements for prevention, treatment or cures should ask the question: if there had been a cure for the disease would you be hearing about that through an advertisement or sales pitch?
Residents should thoroughly research any organizations or charities purporting to be raising funds for victims of the coronavirus and look out for “investment opportunities” surrounding the coronavirus, Herring advised.
According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, online promotions are falsely claiming the products or services of certain publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure the disease and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase because of that.
Virginians with questions or concerns should contact the Consumer Protection Section at 800/552-9963 or consumer@oag.state.va.us.
