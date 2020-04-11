Should I be concerned about my pets catching COVID-19?The recent news that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo developed respiratory symptoms and tested positive for SARS-CoV2 has caused many cat owners to be concerned about their pets.
This tiger was not the first non-human species to test positive for the virus, but the cases have been very rare—and have mostly occurred in experimental settings. No other animal has been documented to develop serious symptoms or die from COVID-19.
With the virus being so widespread throughout the world, we would expect veterinarians to be seeing many, many sick pets if they were susceptible. Fortunately, we have not.
All of the animals who have tested positive, outside of research laboratories, have been exposed to an infected person. Therefore, public health officials consider these to be human to animal transmission—not the other way around. To date, there is no evidence that pets can transmit the virus to people.
“If you are sick with COVID-19 (either suspected or confirmed), you should restrict contact with pets and other animals, just like you would around other people,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. “Although there have been no reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus. This can help ensure both you and your animals stay healthy.”
When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick.
Avoid contact with your pet including, petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food.
If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with them.”
For the latest information on pets and COVID-19, please visit cdc.gov/healthypets and/or AVMA.org.
Do you have any advice about Easter chicks or ducklings?Each year, many area children get Easter chicks or ducklings as gifts. Many of these little birds live only a few short weeks or months due to improper care and neglect. My primary advice is to buy only chocolate bunnies, marshmallow chicks and lollipop ducklings this Easter.
Because they are so cute and fluffy, many people do not realize the potential risk in handling these baby animals. Young birds often carry the harmful bacteria salmonella. Each spring children are infected by Easter chicks or ducklings.
It’s important to note that birds that carry salmonella frequently show no signs of illness. The harmful bacteria populate the bird’s intestines and eventually coat their entire bodies. Children are exposed by kissing, cuddling or simply holding the birds.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these safety steps:
- Do NOT purchase live animals as Easter gifts. Give toy stuffed animals instead.
- Do not let children under 5 years of age handle baby chicks or other young birds. Keep them from coming into contact with packages in which chicks or ducklings arrive.
- If anyone touches the chicks or ducklings or their environment, make sure that they wash their hands immediately afterward. Pacifiers, toys, bottles or other objects should not touch the baby birds or their enclosures. If these objects do become contaminated, wash them with warm soapy water.
- Do not allow anyone to eat or drink while interacting with birds or their environment. Keep the bird area separate from areas where food and drink are prepared or consumed. Do not allow chicks or ducklings on table surfaces or places where food will be prepared or eaten.
- Talk to your veterinarian, nurse or doctor about other possible risk factors.
