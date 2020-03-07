Can coronavirus affect my pets?
Healthcare professionals and the general public are paying close attention to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, that was first detected in China and is now found in many other countries. Several of my clients have contacted me with concerns about their pets if the new virus makes its way to our community.
As I write this column, about 72 hours before its publication, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the World Organization for Animal Health report that there is no evidence that companion animals spread COVID-19.
It is important for readers to understand that this is a new virus, and we are learning more about it every day. The best source for the most recent information is the CDC’s website, CDC.gov. The American Veterinary Medical Association’s website, AVMA.org, provides current information related to animal health, including updates on COVID-19. Please be careful about information provided from unofficial sources, especially social media posts.
Although there is no evidence that pets are able to spread COVID-19, there was one dog in Hong Kong that tested positive for the virus. The dog was living with a person who was infected. The dog’s test was weakly positive at the time of initial quarantine, two days later, and again four days later. However, the dog has not shown any symptoms.
Health officials believe this was a case of human-to-animal transmission. The precise meaning of this single case remains unclear, and is still being investigated.
Out of an abundance of caution, the CDC is recommending that people who are sick with COVID-19 restrict contact with pets and other animals, just like they would restrict contact with other people. If possible, a healthy individual in the household should care for pets. Sick people should avoid contact with animals, “including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food.”
Here are a few things that we do know for sure:
—It is always best to wash your hands anytime you have had direct contact with animals. That is even more important if there is any concern about their recent exposure to people who are sick from any cause.
—You should contact your family veterinarian any time your pet shows symptoms of illness.
—Families should include pets in their emergency preparedness planning, including by keeping a two-week supply of food and medications on hand. For detailed information on emergency planning for pets, visit www.avma.org/resources/pet-owners/emergencycare/pets-and-disasters.
Isn’t there a coronavirus vaccine for dogs?
Although COVID-19 is a newly emerged disease, coronaviruses are a common type of virus. Both dogs and cats are commonly infected with respiratory and gastrointestinal coronaviruses. Fortunately, these viruses are species-specific and do not affect people. They typically cause mild, self-limiting symptoms.
There is a canine coronavirus vaccine, but according to the American Animal Hospital Association’s vaccine guidelines, the symptoms of the virus are generally so mild that routine use of the vaccine is not recommended.
There is currently no vaccine or anti-viral agent that has proven to be effective against COVID-19, but scientists are actively working to develop a vaccination for humans.
