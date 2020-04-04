To preserve medical supplies for human health needs, veterinarians have been asked to not schedule elective procedures at this time.
A procedure is considered elective if it can be safely delayed for three months without jeopardizing your pet’s health. If you have a question as to whether or not a particular procedure is considered elective, please contact your veterinarian’s office.
Many people have asked about the status of vaccine boosters. The answer to this question really depends upon which vaccine and an individual pet’s risk factors.
Here are some general guidelines that you and your veterinarian may consider:
DHPPV—In adult dogs that were properly vaccinated previously, a booster vaccine against distemper, hepatitis, and parvovirus should protect for at least three years. Immunological data suggests that immunity against these diseases commonly lasts five to seven years for most dogs. That means that nearly all adult dogs could delay a booster by three months without any adverse health effects.
FVRCP—In adult cats that were properly vaccinated previously, a booster vaccine against panleukopenia (a.k.a. feline distemper) should protect for at least three years—probably also in the five- to seven-year range for most cats. The other diseases in this vaccine are upper respiratory in nature and have less of an efficacy after three years. Even so, most adult cats should be able to delay a booster by three months without any adverse health effects.
Bordetella—This vaccine is for dogs who will be exposed to a group of other dogs (i.e. groomer, boarding kennel, dog park, etc.). If no upcoming exposure is anticipated, the booster for this vaccine can be delayed. Two weeks before the next anticipated exposure, a single dose of oral or intranasal vaccine can be given to bring the pet back up to date.
Lyme, Leptospirosis, and Feline Leukemia—These vaccines are time-sensitive. If there is ongoing risk of exposure, there is an increased risk to the health of a pet if these vaccines lapse. In addition, the AAHA vaccine guidelines recommend a series of two inoculations anytime a booster is delayed beyond the recommended 12-month interval. Therefore, it is important to keep these vaccines current.
Rabies—This vaccine is required by the Commonwealth of Virginia for all dogs and cats. As of today, the Health Department has not waived this requirement.
In Virginia, it is legal for owners to vaccinate their own pets. However, rabies vaccines are not recognized by the Health Department unless it has been given by a veterinarian or a licensed veterinary technician under the direct supervision of a veterinarian.
Therefore, in my practice, rabies is the only vaccine that we must administer and that we will never dispense for home administration. For pet owners who are comfortable giving injections, any other vaccine listed above could be dispensed for home administration.
Occasionally, we still get questions about the canine influenza vaccine. Since this virus has not been detected in Virginia for many years, I do not currently recommend the vaccine for dogs who are not travelling to an outbreak area.
Cornell University gathers data from diagnostic laboratories across the country to track canine influenza incidence. As I write this column, they are not reporting a confirmed positive test anywhere in the country in the past 90 days. Therefore, I would consider it unlikely to impact a dog’s health to delay a booster by three months.
The approval for the canine influenza vaccine includes a requirement that it be “administered by or under the direct supervision of a veterinarian.” Therefore, it should also not be dispensed directly to pet owners.
